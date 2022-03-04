S'pore to extend VTL to Penang, Bali, all Indian cities, Greece & Vietnam from Mar. 16, 2022

Singapore will be extending the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) to more cities in Malaysia, Indonesia, and India.

Two new VTLs will be launched with Greece and Vietnam as well, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced on Mar. 4.

VTLs for Penang, Bali and whole of India

From Mar. 16, the VTL for Malaysia will be extended beyond Kuala Lumpur to include Penang, starting with four daily flights each way between Singapore and Penang.

From the same date, the VTL for Jakarta will be extended to Bali-Denpasar, starting with daily flights from Bali-Denpasar to Singapore.

VTL for India will also be extended to include all Indian cities.

Airlines that plan to operate from these points under the VTL may submit their plans for designated flights to CAAS for approval, CAAS added.

VTLs for Greece and Vietnam

New VTLs will also be launched for Greece and Vietnam from Mar. 16.

With the addition of Greece, Singapore will have established two-way quarantine-free travel with all countries in Europe that have direct flights to Singapore.

Vietnam plans to reopen its borders for international tourism from Mar. 15.

With the launch of the VTL from Vietnam, Singapore will restore two-way quarantine-free travel with Vietnam, CAAS added.

Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) applications for Greece and Vietnam will open on Mar. 13, at 10 am (Singapore time).

Short-term visitors and work permit holders eligible to travel on the VTL must apply for a VTP to enter Singapore under the VTL.

Fully vaccinated Singapore Citizens, permanent residents, all other long-term pass holders and in-principle approval (IPA) holders, and children aged 12 years and below in the calendar year do not need to apply for a VTP to enter Singapore under the VTL.

Top image collage via Unsplash