S'pore UN building in New York lights up in Ukrainian colours

The building of the Permanent Mission of Singapore to the United Nations in New York lit up in yellow and blue hues, the colour of the Ukrainian flag.

This is according to a tweet from Mar. 2 by Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya.

‘Majulah Singapura' - ‘Onward Singapore' and only Onward!!! Amazing display of solidarity by @SingaporeUN with Ukraine! And we are many in @UN to defend the Charter, to make the voice of UNGA heard, to stop the war in Ukraine. It’s a defining for the UN! United we vote yea! pic.twitter.com/o1Z077kLBC — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) March 2, 2022

Attached to the post is a picture of him standing in front of the building.

Majority voted for Russia's withdrawal

In a report by Reuters, the United Nations General Assembly voted during an emergency meeting on Mar. 2 to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine.

It also demanded that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.

Of the assembly's 193 members, 141 votes were cast against Russia while five members (Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria) voted in support of Russia.

35 countries did not participate.

Singapore voted YES ✅

A resounding vote at the United Nations for international law and for peace. It is time to stop the violence. @SingaporeUN #UkraineInvasion pic.twitter.com/NMkEeoJKoW — Burhan Gafoor (@BurhanGafoor) March 2, 2022

Ukraine ambassador hugged Singapore ambassador

It was at this same emergency meeting where Kyslytsya approached Burhan Gafoor, Singapore's UN Ambassador, for a hug after he gave a speech saying that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a "clear and gross violation” of the fundamental norms of international law and the UN Charter.

