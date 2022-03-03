Back

S'pore UN building in New York lights up in Ukrainian colours

Bright blue and yellow.

Fasiha Nazren | March 03, 2022, 05:50 PM

The building of the Permanent Mission of Singapore to the United Nations in New York lit up in yellow and blue hues, the colour of the Ukrainian flag.

This is according to a tweet from Mar. 2 by Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya.

Attached to the post is a picture of him standing in front of the building.

He tweeted: "'Majulah Singapore' - Onward Singapore' and only Onward!!! Amazing display display of solidarity by @SingaporeUN with Ukraine! And we are many in @UN to defend the Charter, to make the voice of UNGA heard, to stop the war in Ukraine. It’s a defining for the UN! United we vote yea!"

Majority voted for Russia's withdrawal

In a report by Reuters, the United Nations General Assembly voted during an emergency meeting on Mar. 2 to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine.

It also demanded that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.

Of the assembly's 193 members, 141 votes were cast against Russia while five members  (Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria) voted in support of Russia.

35 countries did not participate.

Ukraine ambassador hugged Singapore ambassador

It was at this same emergency meeting where Kyslytsya approached Burhan Gafoor, Singapore's UN Ambassador, for a hug after he gave a speech saying that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a "clear and gross violation” of the fundamental norms of international law and the UN Charter.

https://mothership.sg/2022/03/singapore-ukraine-united-nations-ambassadors-hug/

Top image from @SergiyKyslytsya on Twitter.

 

