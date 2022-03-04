S'pore Red Cross raises about S$2 million in 1 week, first tranche of aid arrives in Ukraine

Singapore Red Cross announced on Mar. 4 that the first tranche of aid from their earlier US$100,000 commitment has arrived in Ukraine and is being distributed by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Thus far, more than 30,000 people have received humanitarian aid from the Red Cross emergency stockpile: including hygiene and food kits, warming clothing and medicine.

Red Cross humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Ukraine Red Cross Rapid Response Units also provide support to fire brigades and State Emergency Services in repairing damage to civilian buildings and infrastructure.

More than 50 lives have been saved during this time, Singapore Red Cross updated.

Ukraine Red Cross has also helped care for people at the border crossing points, evacuate civilians from places where shelling takes place, and distribute essentials to those who need them.

Emergency Response Teams of @RedCrossUkraine

supporting people crossing the border with Slovakia

🔹providing people with water & food & hygiene stuff;

🔹setting up a place for mother & child.



Due to the current conflict in #Ukraine, millions of people have left their homes. pic.twitter.com/DMxDKlxBbo — Ukrainian Red Cross (@RedCrossUkraine) February 26, 2022

The #UkrainianRedCross has provided about 8,000 people, who shelter in the subway stations during the shelling — with food & basic necessities.

🔶 Many people have to stay in the subway for the whole night, they need food & water. #Ukraine #SupportUKraine pic.twitter.com/X2H6sXIXPb — Ukrainian Red Cross (@RedCrossUkraine) February 28, 2022

A lot of work has been done during this week. Together with our partners, URCS intend to continue in the same spirit and do more to help those who need our help the most. https://t.co/7OhYgzc3O7 — Ukrainian Red Cross (@RedCrossUkraine) March 2, 2022

The Secretary-General and CEO of the Singapore Red Cross said that the team is working closely with their counterparts to help address the most pressing needs. He added:

"The combination of an active and bloody conflict, extreme cold weather and Covid-19 means that for the people in the conflict regions and those who have been displaced from their homes (already exceeding 1 million), the days ahead will be a struggle for survival. The essential needs continue to increase day by day."

S$2 million raised in Singapore for Ukrainians

Singapore Red Cross said their fundraising appeal had reached about S$2 million. This includes the Singapore government's contribution of US$100,000.

It also highlighted that unsolicited in-kind donations for Ukraine remain a challenge for the Red Cross Societies to handle on the ground as there are difficulties in storage, transport and distribution.

Monetary donations are encouraged as cash can be used to purchase items quickly at the nearby unaffected regions, providing flexibility in the Red Cross' response.

You can donate to Red Cross to contribute to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Response via Giving.sg, its Donation Portal, or scan this QR code and input "Ukraine Crisis" under Bill Reference.

Top photo via Ukraine Red Cross Twitter