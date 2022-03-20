S'pore crosses 1 million Covid-19 cases mark on March 19, 2022

Singapore crossed the 1 million mark for Covid-19 cases recorded in the country on Saturday (Mar. 19).

The 10,244 cases (10,102 local and 142 imported) reported by the Ministry of Health on Mar. 19 brought the total number of infections to 1,007,158.

In addition, three deaths occurred.

Singapore's Covid-19 death toll now stands at 1,193.

Of the new cases, 8,003 cases were detected through ARTs and assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and be of low risk.

1,103 patients remain hospitalised, with 127 requiring oxygen supplementation.

27 patients are currently in the intensive care unit.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Unsplash