S'pore animal welfare organisation urgently seeks fosterer for dog, will be euthanised otherwise

Animal welfare organisation Exclusively Mongrels Limited is urgently looking for a fosterer for a canine named Kona, who is in danger of being euthanised otherwise.

Kona is a Singapore Special, or a mongrel, that was adopted from Exclusively Mongrels back in 2019.

However, its owners contacted Exclusively Mongrels in Dec. 2021 to rehome Kona, as the dog has had multiple bite incidents.

The incidents arose from fear and resource guarding issues, in which dogs display aggression to "protect" their food or toys.

Kona's vet had apparently recommended that the dog be either rehomed or euthanised as a solution.

"Since then, we have been asking around without any luck in finding Kona a competent fosterer who’s able to work with him on rehabilitation," Exclusively Mongrels said.

The organisation added that they had offered to pay for Kona's rehabilitation training under its most recent owners, but that suggestion was declined.

Since putting the canine in a kennel "will not help", Exclusively Mongrels is beginning to run out of options.

"This is our last ditch attempt to see if a miracle might happen for Kona. Once he is taken away, his fate is pretty much sealed."

For potential fosterers, here are some things to note:

Kona cannot go to a home with children and elderly. Singles or couples are more suitable.

New owner should ideally be someone with experience, and who is patient and willing to help Kona.

Exclusively Mongrels will bear full training costs for Kona's rehabilitation.

Kona is HDB-approved under Project ADORE, a programme that allows flat owners to keep larger local mixed-breed dogs.

Top image via Exclusively Mongrels Limited/Facebook