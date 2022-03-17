Back

S'pore animal welfare organisation urgently seeks fosterer for dog, will be euthanised otherwise

The dog is HDB-approved.

Mandy How | March 17, 2022, 12:15 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Animal welfare organisation Exclusively Mongrels Limited is urgently looking for a fosterer for a canine named Kona, who is in danger of being euthanised otherwise.

Kona is a Singapore Special, or a mongrel, that was adopted from Exclusively Mongrels back in 2019.

Photo via Exclusively Mongrels Limited/Facebook

Photo via Exclusively Mongrels Limited/Facebook

However, its owners contacted Exclusively Mongrels in Dec. 2021 to rehome Kona, as the dog has had multiple bite incidents.

The incidents arose from fear and resource guarding issues, in which dogs display aggression to "protect" their food or toys.

Kona's vet had apparently recommended that the dog be either rehomed or euthanised as a solution.

"Since then, we have been asking around without any luck in finding Kona a competent fosterer who’s able to work with him on rehabilitation," Exclusively Mongrels said.

The organisation added that they had offered to pay for Kona's rehabilitation training under its most recent owners, but that suggestion was declined.

Since putting the canine in a kennel "will not help", Exclusively Mongrels is beginning to run out of options.

"This is our last ditch attempt to see if a miracle might happen for Kona. Once he is taken away, his fate is pretty much sealed."

For potential fosterers, here are some things to note:

  • Kona cannot go to a home with children and elderly. Singles or couples are more suitable.

  • New owner should ideally be someone with experience, and who is patient and willing to help Kona.

  • Exclusively Mongrels will bear full training costs for Kona's rehabilitation.

Kona is HDB-approved under Project ADORE, a programme that allows flat owners to keep larger local mixed-breed dogs.

Top image via Exclusively Mongrels Limited/Facebook

You can walk in to any vaccination centre in S'pore to take your Covid-19 jab without appointment

No appointments needed now.

March 17, 2022, 12:12 PM

Buy 2 'AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline' model kits & get a free water decal

To all Mecha Fans, we have great news for you, the special campaign of AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline has just started.

March 17, 2022, 11:58 AM

UnaUna: Unagi specialist restaurant opens 3rd outlet in VivoCity, prices from S$12.80

Eight outlet-exclusive unagi dishes will be released.

March 17, 2022, 11:41 AM

Last 2 weeks of March 2022: Widespread moderate & heavy rains to fall on S'pore

More lightning activity.

March 17, 2022, 02:54 AM

Hainanese western Mariners' Corner Restaurant moves to Sunset Way in Clementi

Old school charm.

March 17, 2022, 02:33 AM

Otters kill 8 koi fish & 50 goldfish reared for 13 years in Yio Chu Kang, family dog couldn't save them

The family is mourning the loss.

March 17, 2022, 12:50 AM

Shops in S'pore that use 'GST increase' as excuse to raise prices can be reported to authorities

Businesses found profiteering may be named publicly.

March 17, 2022, 12:28 AM

Cat trapped on roof for 11 days at Jalan Besar reappears on the ground as if nothing happened

A happy ending.

March 17, 2022, 12:17 AM

Ramadan bazaars & light-ups to return in Geylang Serai & Kampong Gelam

More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

March 16, 2022, 10:44 PM

Man in M'sia masturbates behind clothes rack, escapes on motorbike after realising he's being filmed

The man pleaded guilty to his act.

March 16, 2022, 10:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.