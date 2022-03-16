Back

S'pore boy, 3, sets local record by recognising 200 flags in under 8 mins

No small feat.

Fasiha Nazren | March 16, 2022, 01:52 PM

Just shy of turning three, Ezac Lim Ee Zher is already setting records.

Name 200 countries and territories

At two years and 11 months, the toddler can name 200 flags of countries and territories from flashcards.

Photo from Singapore Records.

He managed to do this in seven minutes and 33 seconds, setting a record in the Singapore Book of Records for being the youngest to recognise 200 flags.

He set the record in his home on Mar. 12, 2022.

Photo from Singapore Records.

Learnt names since he could talk

In an interview with 8 World, his father, Lim Li Wei, shared that the family has a world map on one of the walls of their home and Ezac began learning the names of the countries and territories since he learnt how to talk.

Photo from Singapore Records.

He added that since Jan. 2022, Ezac learned to recognise the different flags through guidance from his parents and some self-study via watching YouTube videos.

Here's a look at Ezac naming different flags and even identifying the flags for the United Nations and European Union.

Top image from Singapore Records.

