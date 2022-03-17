Back

SIA has promotional fares for over 40 destinations under VTL till Mar. 21

If you gian (are greedy for) travel, now's the time to book.

Lean Jinghui | March 17, 2022, 04:24 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched new promotional fares for over 40 destinations across Europe, Australia, Asia, and North America.

Now till Mar, 21

According to its website, the promotion currently runs from now till Mar. 21, 2022.

The promotional fare will be valid for tickets between selected periods from Mar. 1 to June. 10.

The cheapest ticket is currently to Phuket, from S$178.

Customers with tickets issued on or before May 31 will be able to enjoy complimentary rebooking, regardless of fare type, according to SIA.

Overview of current promotional fare prices

The promotion is for both economy class and business class fares, covering over 40 destinations.

To Australia 

Via SIA website

To Canada and the U.S.

Via SIA website

To Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, and South Korea

Via SIA website

Via SIA website

To India, the United Arab Emirates, Maldives, and Sri Lanka 

Via SIA website

Via SIA website

To the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Turkey, the U.K., Italy, France, and Switzerland

Via SIA website

Via SIA website

VTL network

On Mar. 4, it was announced that the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) network will be expanded further to include Penang, Bali, all Indian cities, Greece and Vietnam from Mar. 16.

As of Mar. 16, Singapore has a quarantine-free travel arrangement with 32 countries and regions.

Related story:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Unsplash and Singapore Airlines Facebook 

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.