SIA has promotional fares for over 40 destinations under VTL till Mar. 21

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched new promotional fares for over 40 destinations across Europe, Australia, Asia, and North America.

Now till Mar, 21

According to its website, the promotion currently runs from now till Mar. 21, 2022.

The promotional fare will be valid for tickets between selected periods from Mar. 1 to June. 10.

The cheapest ticket is currently to Phuket, from S$178.

Customers with tickets issued on or before May 31 will be able to enjoy complimentary rebooking, regardless of fare type, according to SIA.

Overview of current promotional fare prices

The promotion is for both economy class and business class fares, covering over 40 destinations.

To Australia

To Canada and the U.S.

To Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, and South Korea

To India, the United Arab Emirates, Maldives, and Sri Lanka

To the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Turkey, the U.K., Italy, France, and Switzerland

VTL network

On Mar. 4, it was announced that the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) network will be expanded further to include Penang, Bali, all Indian cities, Greece and Vietnam from Mar. 16.

As of Mar. 16, Singapore has a quarantine-free travel arrangement with 32 countries and regions.

