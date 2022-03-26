Back

SIA flight from London to S'pore turned back after take-off due to engine vibrations

There were 243 people on board the plane.

Belmont Lay | March 26, 2022, 05:21 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore was turned back shortly after take-off due to "vibrations" on one of its engines.

The incident on Friday, March 25 involved a Boeing 777-300ER with 225 passengers and 18 crew on board.

Flight SQ305 encountered technical issues shortly after take-off from London, an SIA spokesperson told CNA.

Flightradar24 showed the plane had just flown over Romania before it was turned around.

The pilots made the precautionary decision to turn back to London because of vibrations on one of the engines, the spokesperson said.

The plane returned to Heathrow Airport at about 2.10pm, London time.

SIA's engineers are conducting investigations into the incident.

SIA apologised to its customers for the inconvenience caused and said it will provide affected customers all possible support, including rebooking on alternative flights.

Top photo via Flightradar24

Thanks for inviting me to your wedding dinner but please don't expect an ang bao to 'cover cost'

I'd prefer to give you a gift — one that is within my budget and a bit more personal than cold, hard cash.

March 25, 2022, 08:21 PM

S'poreans' favourite JB malls & leisure spots have changed drastically: Johorean

Check Google Maps before you go.

March 25, 2022, 08:16 PM

Funan Mall spa uses mugwort incense to retaliate against noisy spin studio neighbour over 3 months

According to the mall, the spin studio will be vacating its premises by mid-April and has promised to keep its volume down in the meantime.

March 25, 2022, 08:10 PM

'We are one hawker zone': Ong Ye Kung gives slick reply when asked if S'pore or M'sia food better

The only way to find out is to go JB to try again, and vice versa.

March 25, 2022, 06:50 PM

Wake Up Singapore says pregnant woman's claim about miscarriage at KKH a lie

She said she was angry when she wrote the false account.

March 25, 2022, 06:12 PM

PSB Academy organising buskers festival on April 2 featuring 10 acts, free for public

You can tip the performers on site.

March 25, 2022, 06:03 PM

Attack on Titan-themed cafe to open at Esplanade mall on Apr. 1, 2022

A place to discuss the series finale with your friends.

March 25, 2022, 05:58 PM

Man, 37, attempted to row 2,000km from Thailand to India to see wife

He decided to make the trip by boat after being unable to obtain a visa for India.

March 25, 2022, 05:44 PM

Irish Duck distributor confirms PLQ restaurant serves Irish ducks after man said duck not Irish

Not a quack.

March 25, 2022, 05:21 PM

32 digital display panels in Woodgrove HDB lift lobbies vandalised, police investigating

Not cool.

March 25, 2022, 04:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.