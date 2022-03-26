SIA flight from London to S'pore turned back after take-off due to engine vibrations

A Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore was turned back shortly after take-off due to "vibrations" on one of its engines.

The incident on Friday, March 25 involved a Boeing 777-300ER with 225 passengers and 18 crew on board.

Flight SQ305 encountered technical issues shortly after take-off from London, an SIA spokesperson told CNA.

Flightradar24 showed the plane had just flown over Romania before it was turned around.

The pilots made the precautionary decision to turn back to London because of vibrations on one of the engines, the spokesperson said.

The plane returned to Heathrow Airport at about 2.10pm, London time.

SIA's engineers are conducting investigations into the incident.

SIA apologised to its customers for the inconvenience caused and said it will provide affected customers all possible support, including rebooking on alternative flights.

Top photo via Flightradar24