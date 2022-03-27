Back

'It's not life & death': Shanmugam on man who shouted at police over MoonSwatch queue

Get some perspective.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 27, 2022, 10:27 PM

You would have probably heard of the MoonSwatch watch kerfuffle.

One of the incidents that day included a man shouting at some police officers.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam wrote a Facebook post addressing the incident.

In it, he said frustrations over queues are no reason to shout at police officers.

He also called for a sense of perspective, comparing the queue situation to the war in Ukraine — noting that the queue situation, while frustrating, was not life and death.

And there was no reason to "lose out minds over these situations".

Here is the full Facebook post.

Image from Shanmugam Facebook and ruitianbear/TikTok

