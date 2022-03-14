Bookings no longer needed for Sentosa's beaches & beach courts

Beachgoers will no longer need to make bookings when visiting Sentosa's beaches on weekends and public holidays with immediate effect, the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) announced in a statement on Mar. 14.

Visitors are also no longer required to make a booking to use the beach courts on weekends and public holidays.

Visitors can use beaches daily without booking

Previously, visitors to Sentosa had to make bookings if they wanted to visit the Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches during peak periods on weekends and public holidays.

SDC said the move to remove the need for booking was "in line with the simplification of Singapore's safe management measures (SMMs) and transition to a Covid-19 resilient nation".

This means that visitors can visit Sentosa's beaches daily without making a booking.

Bookings will also not be required to visit Magical Shores at Siloso, Sentosa's free multi-sensory beach attraction.

Guests can walk in and enjoy the attraction, subject to capacity limits.

Magical Shores is currently open on Fridays, weekends, eve of public holidays and public holidays.

"Safety rings" still in place

SDC reminded guests to continue observing prevailing SMMs, such as mask-wearing, limiting group sizes and adhering to SMMs for sports activities.

Safety rings will also continue to be in place at Sentosa's beaches, said SDC, which indicates spots where "small groups of five may gather".

SDC said to prevent overcrowding at any area of the beaches, beachgoers may be directed to another area if necessary.

"SDC’s Safe Distancing Ambassadors and enforcement officers will continue to conduct regular patrols and take enforcement action should breaches be observed," it added.

Thien Kwee Eng, chief executive officer of SDC said: "With Singapore’s progressive reopening, it is timely for us to review the entry measures at Sentosa’s beaches. We are pleased to observe that the large majority of our guests have been socially responsible, and we are therefore removing the requirement to book beach visits during peak periods."

She said that Sentosa is also marking its 50th anniversary this year, and welcomes more guests to the island to enjoy "various Golden Jubilee commemorative experiences".

Follow and listen to our podcast here