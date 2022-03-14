Back

Wrestler Scott Hall aka WWE's Razor Ramon suffers heart attacks, reportedly to be taken off life support

The Outsiders no more.

Sulaiman Daud | March 14, 2022, 10:29 PM

Scott Hall, one of the most accomplished professional wrestlers in the U.S., is set to be taken off life support.

Hall, 63, suffered multiple heart attacks after undergoing hip replacement surgery, according to Fox 8.

He was then placed on life support, the New York Post reported.

Many other wrestlers, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, sent their best wishes.

Unfortunately, in an Instagram post on March 14 (Singapore time), Hall's fellow wrestler and longtime tag-team partner, Kevin Nash, said Hall would be taken off life support once his family is "in place".

Nash, who rose to fame in the 1990s together with Hall, wrote:

"I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I'm so very f*cking sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present."

The Bad Guy

Hall started out in the late 1980s, wrestling in the U.S. and Japan, including for major promotion World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

However, he shot to fame portraying the new character of "Razor Ramon" in the World Wrestling Federation, a swaggering, arrogant heel whose mannerisms reminded audiences of the Tony Montana character from the Al Pacino movie "Scarface".

Adopting the nickname of the "Bad Guy", Hall quickly became popular with the fans.

Razor Ramon would do battle with many legendary wrestlers like Bret Hart, Randy Savage and Shawn Michaels.

While he didn't win a world championship in the WWF, Hall's best days were ahead of him.

The Outsiders

Hall left the WWF and went back to WCW in 1996, together with fellow WWF wrestler and ex-champion Kevin Nash.

Together with Hulk Hogan, another former WWF icon, the three men would form the most influential stable in pro wrestling history -- the New World Order or the NWO.

In the late 1990s, the NWO's prominence in WCW's storylines fuelled a surge of fan interest and led to the memorable "Monday Night Wars" between the WCW and the WWF, with the two companies competing in television ratings.

Hall and Nash would make a return to the WWF in 2002, reforming the NWO with Hogan, but their run was short-lived.

Hall, who had battled alcoholism for most of his career, encountered serious health problems as he got older and entered rehab.

He was inducted into the WWF (now WWE) Hall of Fame in 2014, uttering his famous quote, "Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don't last, but Bad Guys do."

Top image from Luis Molnar Facebook page.

