Back

Japanese restaurant at Chinatown gives free bowls of udon to those in need, 'no strings attached'

Great gesture.

Ashley Tan | March 12, 2022, 07:12 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Japanese restaurant in Chinatown is giving out free meals to anyone who is "going hungry".

Free udon

Sake Labo is a Japanese bar with an izakaya concept, located along Stanley Street.

It specialises in Japas, Japanese Spanish Tapas, and like its name suggests, sake.

Photo by Joshua Lee

The restaurant is also doing its part to help out the less fortunate.

A sign outside the place states that those who are "poor and hungry" are welcome to enter and receive a free bowl of hot udon, "no strings attached".

Their message was also stated in Mandarin.

All one needs to do is ask the staff there.

The free meals are only available during lunch.

Sake Labo also urged those who know of anyone in the area who is going hungry to direct them to the restaurant.

Photo by Joshua Lee

Mothership understands that the restaurant has been carrying out this initiative for "a few months".

Address: 29 Stanley St, Singapore 068738

Opening hours:

Mondays to Fridays — 12pm to 2:30pm and 5pm to 10:30pm

Saturdays — 5pm to 10:30pm

Closed on Sundays.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Joshua Lee 

Boy, 11, flees Ukraine alone & travels 1,200km to Slovakia with phone number written on hand

Hassan's mother had to stay behind to look after her mother, who was unable to move on her own. 

March 12, 2022, 06:12 PM

S'pore man receives bag of trash with used tissues & wrappers instead of foodpanda mala order

The mala stall has apologised to the customer and foodpanda is investigating the matter.

March 12, 2022, 05:24 PM

HDB reveals photos of partitioned rental flats for singles, netizens have quite a bit to say

This pilot allows singles to apply for a rental flat without finding a flatmate first.

March 12, 2022, 04:44 PM

No more passport stamps for visitors to S'pore as electronic visit passes issued instead

No more collecting passport stamps.

March 12, 2022, 03:50 PM

Circulating photo alerts people to 'fake' CPF letter scam, CPF says letter actually real

Scam-ception.

March 12, 2022, 02:01 PM

Scientists report new hybrid of Omicron & Delta variant in several countries

The new recombinant variant is called 'Deltacron'.

March 12, 2022, 12:44 PM

3rd-gen owners of 100-year-old S'pore medicated oil brand say trust in products will keep business going

Lessons on Leadership: This century-old brand, which specialises in traditional remedies like medicated oils and balms, has been passed down to the third-generation of Tongs. Hoping to never stray too far away from the traditional products they sell, how will they continue to strive amongst young people today?

March 12, 2022, 12:16 PM

S'porean Ix Shen crosses border to Poland after travelling over 500km from Kyiv

"Safe and okay."

March 12, 2022, 12:13 PM

Up to 60% off gadgets & electronics at iShopChangi’s Online High-Tech Fair from March 10 to 23, 2022

At tax and duty-absorbed prices.

March 12, 2022, 12:00 PM

You can donate your extra mobile data to vulnerable seniors with GOMO by Singtel

Each data donation is 5GB.

March 12, 2022, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.