Japanese restaurant at Chinatown gives free bowls of udon to those in need, 'no strings attached'

A Japanese restaurant in Chinatown is giving out free meals to anyone who is "going hungry".

Free udon

Sake Labo is a Japanese bar with an izakaya concept, located along Stanley Street.

It specialises in Japas, Japanese Spanish Tapas, and like its name suggests, sake.

The restaurant is also doing its part to help out the less fortunate.

A sign outside the place states that those who are "poor and hungry" are welcome to enter and receive a free bowl of hot udon, "no strings attached".

Their message was also stated in Mandarin.

All one needs to do is ask the staff there.

The free meals are only available during lunch.

Sake Labo also urged those who know of anyone in the area who is going hungry to direct them to the restaurant.

Mothership understands that the restaurant has been carrying out this initiative for "a few months".

Address: 29 Stanley St, Singapore 068738

Opening hours:

Mondays to Fridays — 12pm to 2:30pm and 5pm to 10:30pm

Saturdays — 5pm to 10:30pm

Closed on Sundays.

Top photo by Joshua Lee