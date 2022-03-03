Back

A bit too early to tell when to phase out Safe Entry & Trace Together: Janil Puthucheary

These measure will only be phased out when Singapore is certain that Covid-19 is no longer epidemic.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 03, 2022, 01:23 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

The use of the Safe Entry and Trace Together app will not be phased out so soon, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament on Thursday (March 3).

Janil was responding to a question posed by Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC, Leon Perera, who asked what criteria the Ministry of Health would use to decide when to phase out the use of Safe Entry and Trace Together.

Perera noted the compliance burden for Safe Entry and Trace Together is not "insignificant".

Benefits outweigh costs

Janil said that while there is a compliance burden, the ability of Trace Together to "issue health risk warnings and notices very quickly" in the face of a very rapidly progressing pandemic is an important public health measure.

Trace Together, Safe Entry and vaccine differentiated measures have helped keep Singapore's fatality rate low. Singapore was able to slow down the spread and allow people to self-isolate and seek medical help very early on in the illness, Janil added.

Therefore, such beneficial outcomes outweigh the compliance cost and burden of Safe Entry and Trace Together.

Janil also cited a study from the U.K. which looked at how this automated contact tracing approach saves lives and prevent Covid-19 cases.

"The study that was done in the U.K. if we extrapolate that approach to our situation here. The estimate is that between September 2021 and January 2022, comparing similar data sets over about those four, five months. The contact tracing approach that we've taken in Singapore may have saved about 290 deaths and slowed down the progression to avoid about 144,000 cases."

Too early to tell when to phase out

Janil is it is "a bit too early to tell" when Singapore can phase out the use of Safe Entry and Trace Together.

"We need to wait until we no longer need vaccine differentiated measures. We need to make sure, wait until we're quite sure that the pandemic and Covid-19 is no longer epidemic, but is endemic," Janil added that Singapore had not reached that point yet.

Until then, he said the "easiest", least burdensome and "cheapest" way for businesses for now is to continue with the Safe Entry and Trace Together systems rather than setting up a "whole new system" in order to get those outcomes.

"So when we no longer need those measures. Then we will stand down the system."

Top image by Nigel Chua

Lawrence Wong: S'pore can't just ignore GST, put entire revenue burden on income & wealth taxes

Wong explained at length the additional burden that other taxes would impose should GST be removed.

March 03, 2022, 01:15 PM

Chinese national 'injured by gunfire' while trying to leave Ukraine

The Chinese foreign ministry is also helping to evacuate its citizens out of Ukraine.

March 03, 2022, 12:41 PM

F-16 warplanes trialing green fuel, more camps using solar power as part of MINDEF's green targets

Green bois set to get greener.

March 03, 2022, 12:34 PM

M'sia convenience store staff lets stray dog fearful of thunder take shelter during storm

The dog rested on dry dog food.

March 03, 2022, 12:20 PM

MP Don Wee: 'The colours of my outfit today emphasise the importance of SAF's realistic training & its safety record'

Colours.

March 03, 2022, 12:16 PM

25-year-old NSman dies after NS FIT programme at West Coast Park

HPB, MINDEF and the SAF have extended their condolences to the family and are assisting the family in their time of grief.

March 03, 2022, 11:08 AM

Most perfect double rainbow seen in northeast S'pore on March 2 after heavy rain

The perfect rainbow doesn't exi...

March 03, 2022, 04:06 AM

Roman Abramovich will sell Chelsea football club

Sale proceeds to go to Ukraine war victims.

March 03, 2022, 03:27 AM

Children, aged 7-11, arrested in Russia for laying flowers & pictures at Ukrainian embassy

More international outcry.

March 03, 2022, 03:01 AM

19,159 new Covid-19 cases & 10 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 2

Tonight's update.

March 02, 2022, 11:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.