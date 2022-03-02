Russian military claims it has seized Kherson, city in southern Ukraine

As the Russian invasion enters its seventh day, its military has reportedly seized the city of Kherson, one of the larger cities in Ukraine's southern region.

Reuters reported on March 2 (Singapore time), citing Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, that Russian forces had taken the city, which was home to nearly 250,000 people.

According to Deutsche Welle, Russia's Defense Ministry says Russian troops have captured Kherson.

Quoting ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov in televised remarks, he said, "The Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional center of Kherson under full control."

The UK's Ministry of Defence said in an update on the same day that Russian forces had moved into Kherson, although it did not confirm that the city had fallen.

Latest Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/CeKxZDHRDk — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 2, 2022

Some unverified tweets appeared to show Russian military vehicles occupying a public space in Kherson.

Kherson now appears to be under Russian control. pic.twitter.com/BTLaNgZyHH — ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) March 2, 2022

Where is Kherson?

Kherson is located in the southern region, near the Crimea Peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

While the Russian advance from the north towards the capital of Kyiv has experienced some delays and difficulties, the advance from the south has seen them covering more ground.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 01 March 2022



Find out more about the the UK Government's response: https://t.co/94E5eEDqiw



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/hVDgRqPbJW — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 1, 2022

Related story:

Top image from UAWeapons Tracker on Twitter.

Follow and listen to our podcast here