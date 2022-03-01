Russia embassy says S'pore imposing sanctions 'anti-Russian', runs against friendly relations

The Russia embassy here has responded to Singapore's decision to impose sanctions on the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Sanctions won't help

In a Facebook post put up on Feb. 28, the Russian embassy labelled the sanctions as "anti-Russian", circumventing the UN Security Council, and running contrary to Russia's principle of standing against imposing unilateral sanctions.

Besides saying that it regrets Singapore's decision, the embassy said such a move by Singapore "runs against" the friendly relations between the two countries.

The embassy also claimed that the decision runs counter to the need of a "peaceful and speedy" settlement in Ukraine that Russia has been continuously advocating.

German embassy responds directly

In response to the Russian embassy's post, the German embassy shared an article in the comment section written by its ambassador, along with those of France and Poland, expressing their solidarity with Ukraine.

What are the sanctions Singapore is imposing on Russia?

Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine to inflict harm on or to subjugate the Ukrainians.

Singapore will also block certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia, with specific measures to be worked out and announced in more detail at a later date.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan announced this in a ministerial statement in Parliament on Feb. 28, explaining how Singapore will work with other countries, including Asean and international partners, to take a "strong stance" against the invasion, to end further bloodshed, and de-escalate tensions.

Vivian warned that these measures would come at some cost and have implications for Singapore, its businesses and the public.

He explained:

"However, unless we as a country stand up for principles that are the very foundation for the independence and sovereignty of smaller nations, our own right to exist and prosper as a nation may similarly be called into question one day."

Former foreign affairs permanent secretary Bilahari Kausikan also made the point that this should not be seen as an anti-Russian move, but a show of support for international law.

https://mothership.sg/2022/02/4-lessons-singapore-ukraine-vivian-balakrishnan/

https://mothership.sg/2022/02/vivian-balakrishnan-russia-ukraine-war/

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Left image via Russia embassy in Singapore, right image via CNA YouTube