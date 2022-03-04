Russian cats now banned from international cat shows due to Ukraine invasion

As Russia gets increasingly isolated to pay for the invasion of Ukraine, Russian cats have now been banned from participating in international cat shows.

The sanction was imposed by the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe), an international cat organisation that calls itself the "United Nations of Cat Federations".

According to its website, the FIFe holds about 700 shows per year, with more than 200.000 cats exhibited.

Its executive board said it was "shocked and horrified" at the invasion of the Russian army, and feels that it "cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing".

Therefore, as of Mar. 1, 2022, no cats belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, the federation announced.

Additionally, cats bred in Russia are also disallowed from being imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside of Russia.

These restrictions are being imposed until May 31, 2022, and will be reviewed "as and when necessary," the FIFe added.

Support for Ukraine breeders

The statement from FIFe recognised that its "fellow feline fanciers" are trying to take of their cats under such trying circumstances.

Members of FIFe clubs bordering Ukraine, such as Poland, Romania, and Hungary, are helping out their Ukrainian friends.

The board of FIFe has also decided that it will funnel part its budget to support cat breeders and fanciers in Ukraine who are affected by the situation.

"We will consult our Ukrainian FIFe Member Ukrainian Felinology Union (UFU), as well as our members in countries neighbouring Ukraine, as to how this can best be done," the organisation said.

It added: "We hope for the sake of our Ukrainian friends that this terrible situation will not last a lot longer and we wish them a lot of courage and good fortune!"

Responses split

While some thanked the FIFe for their "bold move," others booed the federation for politicising animals, and having breeders and pet owners pay for it.

You can read FIFe's statement here:

Top image via Simion Andreea-Marina and laura limsenkhe/Unsplash