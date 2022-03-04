Back

Russian cats now banned from international cat shows due to Ukraine invasion

The move has caused split responses.

Mandy How | March 04, 2022, 04:19 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

As Russia gets increasingly isolated to pay for the invasion of Ukraine, Russian cats have now been banned from participating in international cat shows.

The sanction was imposed by the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe), an international cat organisation that calls itself the "United Nations of Cat Federations".

According to its website, the FIFe holds about 700 shows per year, with more than 200.000 cats exhibited.

Its executive board said it was "shocked and horrified" at the invasion of the Russian army, and feels that it "cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing".

Therefore, as of Mar. 1, 2022, no cats belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, the federation announced.

Additionally, cats bred in Russia are also disallowed from being imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside of Russia.

These restrictions are being imposed until May 31, 2022, and will be reviewed "as and when necessary," the FIFe added.

Support for Ukraine breeders

The statement from FIFe recognised that its "fellow feline fanciers" are trying to take of their cats under such trying circumstances.

Members of FIFe clubs bordering Ukraine, such as Poland, Romania, and Hungary, are helping out their Ukrainian friends.

The board of FIFe has also decided that it will funnel part its budget to support cat breeders and fanciers in Ukraine who are affected by the situation.

"We will consult our Ukrainian FIFe Member Ukrainian Felinology Union (UFU), as well as our members in countries neighbouring Ukraine, as to how this can best be done," the organisation said.

It added: "We hope for the sake of our Ukrainian friends that this terrible situation will not last a lot longer and we wish them a lot of courage and good fortune!"

Responses split

While some thanked the FIFe for their "bold move," others booed the federation for politicising animals, and having breeders and pet owners pay for it.

You can read FIFe's statement here:

Top image via Simion Andreea-Marina and laura limsenkhe/Unsplash

S'pore startup TreeDots drops talking about 'sustainability' to save more food from going to waste

To date, TreeDots has rescued more than 2,500 tonnes of food waste.

March 04, 2022, 04:06 PM

Hany Soh suggests Baby Shark or CocoMelon-style songs could help S'porean kids become 'green champions'

Save the earth, do do do~

March 04, 2022, 04:04 PM

Help on the way for battered tourism sector with more large-scale business & leisure events in 2022: Low Yen Ling

These include events like the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

March 04, 2022, 03:10 PM

New S$70 million package introduced to support F&B & retail sectors in S'pore

Dian Xiao Er was cited as an example that had successfully transformed its business.

March 04, 2022, 02:54 PM

Long lines at IKEA after they announce temporary closure of all 17 stores in Russia

IKEA announced it will temporarily close all 17 retail stores and pause operations in Russia, its 10th-biggest market on Mar. 3.

March 04, 2022, 02:51 PM

Grab stock price crashes 37%

Grab's revenue dropped 44% in Q4.

March 04, 2022, 02:11 PM

Japan's Don Quijote store operator pledges support & job opportunities for 100 Ukrainian refugee families

Housing arrangements and other details are still being worked out.

March 04, 2022, 01:47 PM

S'pore to extend VTL to Penang, Bali, all Indian cities, Greece & Vietnam from Mar. 16, 2022

More families can reunite, more places you can consider travelling to.

March 04, 2022, 12:52 PM

Sengkang neighbours beautify HDB common corridor with paintings & plants together

A new homebuyer was sold on the neighborliness immediately.

March 04, 2022, 12:48 PM

Putin: Military advance in Ukraine 'going to plan'

Russia will press on.

March 04, 2022, 12:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.