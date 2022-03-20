Back

Russian cosmonauts wear yellow, Russia ridicules western media for saying it's to support Ukraine

The events on Earth boil over in space.

Belmont Lay | March 20, 2022, 02:50 PM

Russia's space agency on Saturday, March 19 dismissed Western media reports that Russian cosmonauts joining the International Space Station (ISS) wore yellow suits with a blue trim in support of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"Sometimes yellow is just yellow," Roscosmos's press service said on Telegram.

Russia's space agency explained that the flight suits of the new crew are made in the colours of the emblem of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, which all three cosmonauts graduated from.

It added: "To see the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in everything is crazy."

Roscosmos director-general Dmitry Rogozin hit harder on his personal Telegram channel saying that Russian cosmonauts had no sympathy for Ukrainian nationalists.

Cosmonauts explain yellow

In a live-streamed news conference from the ISS on March 18, veteran cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, the mission commander, provided a plausible-sounding explanation when asked about the suits.

He said: "Every crew picks a colour that looks different. It was our turn to pick a colour."

"The truth is, we had accumulated a lot of yellow fabric, so we needed to use it up. That's why we had to wear yellow flight suits."

Suits made way earlier

Roscosmos's Telegram channel then said later on March 19 that the suits were made six months earlier.

The three cosmonauts had chosen the colours of their alma mater, the explanation continued.

"Colour is just colour. It has nothing to do with Ukraine," he added.

"In these days, even though we are in space, we are together with our president and people!"

U.S. & Russia still working together in space

The events on Earth are threatening to boil over in space.

Rogozin has suggested that U.S. sanctions could destroy ISS teamwork and lead to the space station falling out of orbit.

U.S. space agency, NASA, said US and Russian crew members are aware of events on Earth but their work has not been affected by geopolitical tensions.

