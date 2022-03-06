Russia calls on Western nations to stop giving weapons to Ukraine as it presses on in its attacks

Russia has urged the European Union and NATO countries to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine as it continues its hostile takeover of its neighbouring country.

According to Reuters, which cited the Russian state-owned RIA news agency, Moscow said they were worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of "terrorists", which might in turn pose a threat to airlines.

Anti-aircraft Stinger missiles form part of Ukraine's main defence system against attacks from Russia, according to NewsNation Now.

Lightweight and relatively quick, they are considered effective in defending against airborne threats, such as low flying aircraft, helicopters and small drones.

U.S. & EU countries send military aid

Russia's request comes as U.S. officials said the country had sent Stinger missiles to Ukraine for the first time this week, although they avoided talking about it again after, ostensibly so it wouldn't risk raising tensions with Moscow, according to Politico.

Other weapons that the U.S. had sent included Javelin missiles, anti-tank rocket systems and ammunition. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US$350 million military aid that he approved was meant for Ukraine to "help defend itself from Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war".

Today I authorized the @DeptofDefense to provide an additional $350 million in immediate military assistance to Ukraine to help defend itself from Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war. #UnitedWithUkraine — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 26, 2022

Germany had earlier announced it had decided to send Stinger missiles, along with Soviet-era Strela missiles, to back Ukraine, DW reported.

The European country had refused to ship weapons to Ukraine previously, but changed its mind later when Moscow ordered an intrusion of Ukraine.

Sweden and Finland, which had taken a stance of non-alignment since the end of the Cold War, had also shifted their stance following Russia's invasion, sending weapons to Ukraine, according to AFP.

Weapons sent to Ukraine include rocket launchers from the Netherlands, Javelin missiles from Estonia, machine guns and sniper rifles from Czech Republic, as well as more Stinger missiles from Poland and Latvia, according to The New York Times.

Previously, the U.S. had allowed Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send U.S.-made missiles to Ukraine when a Russian attack appeared to be imminent.

War rages on

Russia has continued to press on their assault on Ukraine, which had resulted in the deaths of around 2,000 Ukrainians civilians, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, although the number could not be independently verified.

Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for a failed attempt to evacuate civilians from two cities that were under attack from Russian forces.

According to the United Nations, more than 1 million people have since been displaced by the war, fleeing Ukraine as refugees.

