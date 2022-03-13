Back

Ukraine accuses Russia of killing 7 civilians, including child, in evacuation convoy near Kyiv

Ukraine also said 1,300 of their troops have been killed.

Karen Lui | March 13, 2022, 02:19 PM

Events

On Mar. 12, Ukraine accused Russia of killing seven people, including a child, in an evacuation convoy near Kyiv.

According to Reuters, the convoy was evacuating women and children from the village of Peremoha.

Ukraine's intelligence service confirmed that the convoy had left the village independently, correcting an earlier statement that stated that it had left via a "green corridor" which had previously been agreed with Russia.

The remainder of the column were forced back into the village after the Russian troops' alleged attack on Mar. 11, the service initially stated.

Reuters said it was unable immediately to verify the report.

Russia did not offer any immediate comment.

Since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, Russia has denied targeting civilians and blamed Ukraine for their failed evacuation attempts.

Biggest blow to Russian army in decades

In an Instagram video shared on Mar. 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the losses of Russian troops in the past 17 days as "the biggest blow to the Russian army in decades".

"Since the beginning of the invasion, 31 battalion tactical groups of the enemy have lost their combat capability," Zelensky said, adding that Russia continues to send in more troops.

On Mar. 12, Zelensky estimated Ukraine's military casualties to be 1,300, the Kyiv Independent reported.

On Mar. 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reportedly said they have eliminated 12,000 Russian troops since Feb. 24.

No mention of ceasefire by Russia

According to a German government spokesperson, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French president Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine during a 75-minute phone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

However, a Kremlin statement on the call did not mention a ceasefire and accused Ukraine of using civilians as human shields.

A French presidency official said they did not detect Putin's willingness to end the war.

Top image via Ukraine NOW/Telegram.

