Rent a boat in S'pore for S$2,000 for up to 24 pax to eat, fish, BBQ & be merry

Trip can be in the day or overnight.

Belmont Lay | March 14, 2022, 12:46 PM

Do you enjoy the sun, the sand and the sea?

Well, you can soak it all up by renting a boat for you, your family and friends -- right here in Singapore.

S$2,000 per trip either in the day or overnight

A Facebook post put up on March 12 is advertising the rental of a whole boat at a cost of S$2,000 per trip for up to 24 people.

There has been significant interest in it as the post has been shared more than 1,000 times.

The boat can be taken out to sea daily between 9am and 5pm for a day trip, or 7pm to 7am for an overnight trip.

Cost splitting

If your group size is smaller, you can join at a cost of S$100 per pax.

And if you cannot find up to 20 pax to split the cost of the full S$2,000 rental, the boat owner will find another group to take up any vacant slots.

Fishing and BBQ

Once out in the water, the boat will dock at Ketam Island or Pulau Ubin.

As part of activities on board, participants can fish or play board games, and even have a barbeque.

Live seafood worth at least S$300 will be provided.

The pick up and drop off will be at Changi Point Ferry Terminal.

The boat trip has been touted as suitable as a company event, wedding function, fishing trip and staycation, as well as for photoshoots.

