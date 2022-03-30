Here’s what happens after you make a donation to this charity in S’pore

While many Singaporeans may not be the most expressive bunch of people, they are dependable when it comes to caring and giving.

According to the Community Chest, the fundraising and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), they saw a whopping 49 per cent increase in the overall donations received in their last fiscal year, between April 2020 and March 2021.

The outpouring of donation came after the onset of two initiatives by the Community Chest: The Courage Fund, which sought to rally the community to provide relief and support to those affected by Covid-19, and, The Invictus Fund, which marshalled private donations to support social service agencies in running their programmes effectively during the pandemic.

Another ongoing programme, which the Community Chest has been managing since 1984, is the SHARE programme.

SHARE is now an online programme which provides greater convenience for interested donors to make regular contributions.

On average, SHARE contributed over 30 per cent of the overall funds raised by the Community Chest each year to provide sustained support towards social service agencies.

Unlike a one-time contribution, many will rightfully be a bit more apprehensive when it comes to regular giving.

Naturally, this question would come to your mind: Where does your money go after you donate to SHARE?

As the saying goes: “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.”

In a way, social service programmes that SHARE supports aim to help communities in need in Singapore achieve independence and live with dignity.

100 per cent of your donations through the SHARE programme provide a reliable and sustained source of funds to run 200 critical programmes.

These programmes include special education, youth programmes, adult disability support, family services centres, eldercare and caregiver support.

“Give Hope Today”

Funding over 200 critical programmes is no easy task.

The Community Chest’s latest campaign, titled “Give Hope Today”, encourages you to make the choice to forgo some simple pleasures in life to help make a significant, positive impact in a social service user’s life.

Spending S$15 monthly on a streaming service? The same amount can provide a week’s worth of befriending service for seniors.

S$35 can support a day’s worth of job training for adults with disabilities – the same amount of money can buy close to five cups of gourmet coffee, which you can consider forgoing.

Instead of paying S$60 a month for a new phone upgrade instalment, this same amount can pay for half a day of quality education for students with special needs. So why not put the upgrade on a hold, unless you really need it, and contribute to a good cause?

Stringent process to identify charities and programmes to support

One would naturally wonder how the Community Chest decides on which agency or programme to provide extra funding to?

Firstly, programmes supported by the Community Chest have undergone stringent checks by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), the umbrella body for over 500 social service agencies in Singapore.

These programmes also must meet a set of eligibility criteria which includes being a NCSS member, being registered as a charity entity in Singapore, having “well-defined goals and objectives” and having a focus on the disadvantaged people.

NCSS will also look at whether these programmes address “critical and strategic needs” in the local social service landscape.

When new needs or gaps are identified, NCSS will work with social service agencies to co-create programmes to address these needs.

Currently, the focus is on these three groups of beneficiaries:

Families to break out of the cycle of intergenerational disadvantages, Caregivers, and Persons with mental health conditions.

An example of the positive impact you can make with your donation through SHARE

Meet Shannyn.

At four years old, she was diagnosed to be on the autism spectrum.

After receiving early intervention in Rainbow Centre and completing her primary school education in Pathlight School, Shannyn has blossomed into a confident young lady and has gone on to a mainstream secondary school.

She is still an artist in Pathlight School’s acclaimed Artist Development Programme, where her artistic talents are being nurtured. Her artwork had also been featured at a public exhibition in Singapore as part of the artwork collection at the Autism Spectrum Australia Conference.

Be comfortable with the amount you donate

No donation is too small if you wish to contribute through the SHARE programme.

Regardless of the sum, the lives of more people like Shannyn can be transformed with more regular donations.

Even if it’s S$1? Yes, there are SHARE donors who commit S$1 monthly.

So if you ever consider making a donation, do it via SHARE. It’s safe and hassle-free.

This article is sponsored by the Community Chest.

Top image via the Community Chest’s Facebook