Actor Qi Yuwu creates ginseng & goji berry ice cream flavours, available for pre-order at S$56 for 2 pints

Actor Qi Yuwu has created two flavours of ice cream — ginseng and goji berry — specially catered for Singapore's climate.

The new flavours are now available for purchase via pre-order.

Collaboration with gelato shop and refrigerator brand

Qi created the flavours as part of a collaboration with local gelato shop Monarchs and Milkweed and refrigerator brand Sub Zero, Qi said in an Instagram post on Mar. 8.

Qi shared that the boss of kitchen equipment company Sub-Zero and Wolf wanted to help the ice cream shop, which had been started by two young entrepreneurs.

Members of the public were invited to try the new flavours for free, by registering themselves for a scoop of each flavour of ice cream at Monarchs and Milkweed's shop along North Bridge Road.

This not only drew long queues for the free scoops over that weekend but also helped to bring customers to the family-run business throughout the week, Qi said.

Qi called it "really meaningful" to be able to support a small business, given the fact that many such shops have been impacted by Covid-19.

Qi's wife, actress Joanne Peh also posted about the ice cream on her Instagram page on Mar. 20, sharing that Qi had been "bored of the usual flavours" and decided to create something different.

"It’s refreshing and perfect for our hot weather!" she said.

Pre-order details

A "limited quantity" of Qi's ginseng and goji berry ice creams is available for pre-order.

For S$56, you'll get a pint of each flavour and an insulated carrier bag.

Buyers are required to make payment in cash, or by PayNow to Monarchs and Milkweed.

Orders will have to be collected at the shop (802 North Bridge Road, #01-01, S198770) as there is no delivery option.

Top image via Joanne Peh and Monarchs & Milkweed on Instagram

Follow and listen to our podcast here