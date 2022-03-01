Putin could be charged with war crimes, UK warns

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commanders in Ukraine could face prosecution for war crimes, AFP and Sydney Morning Herald reported.
The warning came from the UK government on March 1 after indiscriminate shelling hit the city of Kharkiv and destroyed a school and, according to its mayor, killed at least 11 civilians.
Photographs of at least one young girl killed by Russian attacks in Ukraine have been published in British media.
A doctor who tried to save one of them said: "Show this to Putin".
The International Criminal Court in The Hague said on Feb. 28 that it was investigating after finding a "reasonable basis" to suspect alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine since Russia seized the Crimea peninsula in 2014, The Guardian reported.
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, a former war crimes prosecutor, said on BBC television that for Putin, Russian generals and soldiers, "there's a very real risk that they'll end up in the dock of a court in The Hague".
He added: "If and when the ICC decides to take action, I'm sure the UK and allies will want to support them practically, logistically."
Amnesty International said Russian cluster bombs hit a preschool in northeastern Ukraine on Friday, Feb. 25 that was being used to shelter civilians, killing three people including a child.
Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard denounced the attack in the town of Okhtyrka as "stomach-turning" and that the attack "should be investigated as a war crime".
