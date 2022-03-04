Back

Putin: Military advance in Ukraine 'going to plan'

Russia will press on.

Belmont Lay | March 04, 2022, 12:34 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Russia president Vladimir Putin said his military advance in Ukraine was "going to plan" even as both sides met for ceasefire talks on March 3.

He made his comments during the televised opening of a national security council meeting after the fall of a first major Ukrainian city of Kherson to Russian forces, major news media reported.

Russians, Ukrainians one people

Putin added that he “will never give up on (his) conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people”, even as Ukraine appealed for Western military aid.

Putin again said Russia was rooting out “neo-Nazis”.

Moscow will continue

According to a Kremlin account of the conversation between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron earlier, the Russian leader said Moscow “intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups”.

Ukraine president asks for more help

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the West for more military assistance, after Nato members ruled out enforcing a no-fly zone for fear it could lead to a direct war with nuclear-armed Russia.

Zelensky told a news conference: “If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next.”

He added that direct talks with Putin were “the only way to stop this war”.

“If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!”

The 27-nation EU bloc has offered fighter jets with the German government planning to deliver another 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

EU to take in refugees

The EU is also going to approve temporary protection for all refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The number of refugees is estimated to be at more than one million, according to the United Nations.

Negotiations to continue

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met at an undisclosed location on the Belarus-Poland border.

The Ukrainian delegates appeared in military khaki clothing and the Russians in more formal business suits.

They shook hands across a table at the start of the meeting.

The first round of talks did not yield much progress.

Kyiv said it will not accept any “ultimatums” from Moscow.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'pore Red Cross raises about S$2 million in 1 week, first tranche of aid arrives in Ukraine

Monetary donations are encouraged as it provides more flexibility for Red Cross to respond on the ground.

March 04, 2022, 12:19 PM

This 70-year-old S’porean runs the last 2nd-hand bookstore in Orchard Rd, ministers & judges among customers

Over 40 years of experience right here.

March 04, 2022, 11:59 AM

'Majulah Singapura': Ukraine's UN Ambassador thanks S'pore, a 'small nation' but 'brave as a tiger'

"Teeny nation, small nation, brave as a tiger, when it comes to the principles."

March 04, 2022, 11:49 AM

Ukrainian policeman's entire family of 5 shot dead by Russian troops while out on patrol

His parents, wife and 2 children were killed while trying to flee from Kherson city.

March 04, 2022, 11:43 AM

'I don’t want Ukraine’s history to be a legend about 300 Spartans. I want peace.' Ukraine's President Zelensky

He also expressed confidence in his military and those defending Ukraine.

March 04, 2022, 11:08 AM

New S'pore food delivery app to fulfil single orders islandwide for small flat fee. Too good to be true?

We try it for ourselves. #NotSponsored

March 04, 2022, 10:06 AM

'Worst is to come': Putin refuses to change course as Russian invasion of Ukraine expected to get bloodier

A high number of civilian casualties are expected.

March 04, 2022, 10:03 AM

S'porean Ix Shen, 49, an ex-actor, is now S'pore's best war correspondent in Ukraine

He is staying put in Kyiv with his wife as leaving is more dangerous, he said.

March 04, 2022, 04:16 AM

1-Altitude at One Raffles Place closing down after 12 years

Another one.

March 04, 2022, 02:38 AM

Ukraine tells Russian mothers to come pick up their captured sons

Ukraine using Russian mothers to turn against the war.

March 04, 2022, 02:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.