PSB Academy organising buskers festival on April 2 featuring 10 acts, free for public

PSB Academy, a private educational institution that offers certificates, diplomas, bachelor's and master's degree programmes in Singapore, is organising a fundraising event for buskers on April 2, from 12pm to 7pm.

The event, PSBuskers Festival, will be held at the PSB Academy City Campus in Marina Square.

It is put together by a group of PSB Academy students to showcase 10 of Singapore’s busking acts in one show.

Giving buskers a platform

Buskers in Singapore have been hit hard by the pandemic.

They have been unable to perform on the streets for more than two years owing to safe management measures implemented to prevent crowding of people to minimise the spread of the virus.

The upcoming show, free for the public at the PSB academy, will feature juggling stunts, a bubble performance and live music.

Those keen on going on-site can get free tickets online, or also opt to watch the proceedings online on Facebook and Instagram Live.

For the on-site event, there will be limited seats available, which will be assigned on a first-come-first-served basis.

All attendees stand a chance to win lucky draw prizes at the festival.

Attendees are encouraged to show support for the buskers by tipping them for their performance.

Details

Details of busking sessions:

First session, 12pm-3pm:

Brylights - Flowart and hula hoop

CJ the Bubble Girl - Bubbleology

Live music by Busking Robin, Marsh, Nizam & Ren, and Fyrdauz

Second session, 4pm-7pm:

Brylights - Flowart and hula hoop

Robin Curtis - Circus act

Live music by Jem Han and Jason Yu

Insider's story - Talk by Jonathan Goh and buskers

PSB Academy City Campus

6 Raffles Boulevard #03-200

Singapore 039594

