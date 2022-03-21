9-month pregnant woman loses baby after 2-hour wait at NUH A&E, investigations ongoing

Update on Mar. 21, 9:00pm: A previous version of the headline stated that the woman suffered a miscarriage. A miscarriage is when an embryo or fetus dies before the 20th week of pregnancy. The headline has been amended accordingly.

A pregnant woman lost her unborn baby after she was allegedly left unattended for two hours at the National University Hospital (NUH).

The woman's husband, who goes by the name Mee Pok Tah on Facebook, shared about the ordeal in the hopes of receiving an answer on the waiting time for his wife who was bleeding profusely upon her arrival at the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department.

The man's Facebook post has been shared over 2,700 times since it was posted last night at around 12:20am (March 21).

Waited for two hours at NUH A&E department

The husband wrote in the Facebook post that his wife started bleeding profusely from the birth canal while bathing at around 9:30pm on March 15.

She was 36 weeks pregnant at the time, he revealed.

The man said that he immediately called 995 after the couple noticed the bleeding and the paramedics arrived in 10 minutes.

His wife was then sent to NUH's A&E department and she arrived at the hospital at around 10:30pm.

The man was informed at around 10:38pm that he was able to receive updates about the patient via text messages from the NUH System (NUHS).

According to the man, upon his wife's arrival at the A&E, a nurse on duty appeared to set up a monitoring device to check his wife's vitals.

The man alleged that the hospital had left his wife unattended for two hours and he only received a text message at around 12:48am to inform that his wife had been sent to the maternity ward.

"No doctors and nurses came to check and attend to my wife for 2 hours and no one informed her that there is no bed in the maternity ward. After 2 hours of painfully waiting, my wife was sent to the maternity ward. Only at this time I received a text message at 12:48am which my wife mentioned is only to wheel her up to the maternity ward (and that was the so-called attended by the A&E officer on duty)"

Baby had no heartbeat

Doctors and nurses attended to his pregnant wife immediately at the ward, the man wrote.

However, they later informed his wife that the baby had no heartbeat and had died.

In his post, the husband questioned why it took so long for staff to attend to his wife.

"I would like to find out why is there a time lapse of 2 hours when the moment my wife reached A&E department?????? Isn’t losing excessive blood a life threatening situation to a person who is not pregnant, let alone a pregnant lady."

He also questioned if his child would have been alive if his wife was attended to earlier.

"This is a really unfortunate incident and i can’t stop thinking could my baby be saved if only we were attended to promptly. I just want to be sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else."

Baby was cremated

Other Facebook posts by the husband revealed that the baby was cremated at Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium on Mar 16.

The baby's ashes were scattered in the sea, the husband updated on his Facebook.

Investigation ongoing

Mothership understands that NUH is aware of this incident, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The husband also updated his Facebook post on Mar. 21, at around 12:30pm, sharing that he has received a call from NUH assuring him that an investigation is ongoing.

Mothership has reached out to NUH and will update this story accordingly.

You can read the husband's full post here.

Top photo from Mee Pok Tah / FB