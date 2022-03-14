S'pore police investigating dispute at Fat Po restaurant in Punggol

The Singapore police is investigating the incident at Fat Po restaurant in Punggol, where two customers were seen behaving aggressively towards staff.

The police told CNA on March 14 that they were alerted to a case of dispute along Tebing Lane on Saturday, March 12.

An eyewitness account of the incident shed light on what the men did while at the Tebing Lane eatery.

One of the customers was seen on video pushing a female staff, and confronting another male staff.

The duo had allegedly started smoking on the premises and smashed a plate of food on the ground.

Another patron at the eatery then intervened and told the two men to stop harassing the staff, but was confronted by the customer.

The patron who intervened then called the police.

The two men left before the police arrived.

