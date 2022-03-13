PM Lee: Omicron wave seems to start subsiding but public must keep guard up during Mar. holidays

The Omicron wave appears to have peaked and is beginning to subside, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on March 13.

However, the public should still continue to keep their guard up and observe safe distancing measures while planning family activities during the March school holidays, he added.

Affirming MOH's stance about the Omicron wave subsiding

The post by PM Lee reaffirmed Health Minister Ong Ye Kung's statement on March 9 that there are "good indications" that the wave of Omicron infections has peaked and is starting to subside.

Speaking during the debate on the health ministry's budget, Ong added that it was his hope that healthcare workers will "finally have a well-deserved and lasting respite."

However, the risk of Omicron putting a strain on the system is still there.

Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Health, said GP clinics, hospitals, and healthcare workers, are still under pressure caused by the Omicron wave.

Some 3 per cent of our adult population who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 25 per cent of ICU cases and deaths, he said.

On the other hand, people who have received their booster shots are 33 times less likely to die from Covid-19 than those who are not fully vaccinated.

Ong said MOH has "been doing whatever we can" to help healthcare workers, such as by moving "as many patients as possible" to facilities outside of hospitals.

This was on top of ensuring enough Personal Protective Equipment to go around and giving healthcare workers priority for vaccination when they were available.

