PM Lee to address nation on Thursday on S'pore's Covid-19 situation

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be addressing the nation at 11am on Mar. 24.

Address will be about Covid-19 situation

PM Lee made the announcement in a Facebook post on Mar. 23, where he noted that the local Covid-19 situation is improving, and the Omicron wave in Singapore is subsiding.

He added that Singaporeans are also gradually learning to live with the virus.

He concluded his Facebook post and said he would be speaking on the Covid-19 situation and the nation's next steps.

