Back

PM Lee to address nation on Thursday on S'pore's Covid-19 situation

He noted that the local Covid-19 situation is improving, and the Omicron wave in Singapore is subsiding.

Fiona Tan | March 23, 2022, 05:34 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be addressing the nation at 11am on Mar. 24.

Address will be about Covid-19 situation

PM Lee made the announcement in a Facebook post on Mar. 23, where he noted that the local Covid-19 situation is improving, and the Omicron wave in Singapore is subsiding.

He added that Singaporeans are also gradually learning to live with the virus.

He concluded his Facebook post and said he would be speaking on the Covid-19 situation and the nation's next steps.

You can read PM Lee's post below:

Read PM Lee's previous address here:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from MCI and PMO Photo by Alex Qiu

How much stress is ‘normal’? Where can I seek support? Questions about mental well-being answered.

It’s okay to reach out for support.

March 23, 2022, 05:09 PM

Drone food delivery pilot from Sentosa to St John's Island till Apr. 9, 2022

The sky's not the limit.

March 23, 2022, 05:05 PM

56-year-old hospital cleaner in S'pore pleads guilty to molesting paralysed patient

The patient was completely paralysed and was not able to speak.

March 23, 2022, 04:46 PM

S'pore man, 22, who sexually assaulted a girl, 15, attempts to flee S'pore via Pulau Ubin, fails, gets jail & caning

He was sentenced to nine years in jail and six strokes of the cane.

March 23, 2022, 04:33 PM

Thai model turned away at Dubai airport as passport indicated she's male

She blames Thai law for having to state her gender as male.

March 23, 2022, 04:21 PM

President Halimah approves Budget 2022, including S$6 billion draw down on reserves for Covid-19 costs

This is the third consecutive financial year in which the government has drawn on the reserves.

March 23, 2022, 04:02 PM

Monkey grooms man in S'pore park like he's family

He did manage to get the monkey off his back.

March 23, 2022, 02:17 PM

New Zealand to lift limit on outdoor gatherings, unvaccinated can also enter most public venues

Returning back to normal.

March 23, 2022, 01:37 PM

'Crazy Rich Asians 2' to resume with new screenwriter

Time to make more money.

March 23, 2022, 12:08 PM

Toast Box’s only Kopi Master Trainer has been training Kopi Masters in S’pore & overseas since 2007

Fun fact: She does not like to drink kopi.

March 23, 2022, 11:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.