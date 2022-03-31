Pet dog mauls Colombia woman, 25, who saves herself by taking lift to seek help from neighbours

This article contains stills from footage of a dog attack. Viewer discretion is advised.

A 25-year-old woman in Colombia was mauled by a pet dog on Mar. 17.

Surveillance footage showed how she attempted to escape and seek help by dragging herself into the lift where she continued to fend off the four-year-old pit bull's attacks.

Hospitalised with hand fractures

According to news.com.au, the woman was putting on shoes in her bedroom when the dog attacked her.

Her initial plan was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway in hopes that a neighbour will come to her aid, a judicial source told La Opinión.

When the dog jumped on her, she assumed no one will rescue her if she remained on the fifth floor.

The dog's attack on the woman left trails of blood on the floor of the lobby and the lift.

She could be seen using her hand to fend off the continued attacks as she struggled to reach and press the lift button.

The dog continued to bite her even when she was sitting still in the lift and when she exited the lift.

After leaving the elevator, she reportedly made her way to the lobby where she managed to seek help from people.

A police spokesperson disclosed that the woman was hospitalised with fractures in two fingers of her right hand and a finger bone on her left.

According to local laws, the dog should have been leashed and muzzled in local residential areas.

Some residents who spoke to La Opinión shared that the dog had never shown aggression to anyone and was always muzzled when its owners took it out for walks.

Local authorities have seized the dog for 10 days for behavioural analysis.

Banned in many countries

Pit bulls are banned in many countries, including Singapore.

The term "pit bull" often includes American Pit Bull Terrier (which is also known as the American Pit Bull and Pit Bull Terrier), American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Bulldog, and crosses between them and other breeds.

According to Canine Journal, claims against pit bulls account for the majority of the reported fatal attacks in the U.S., which worsens the breed's negative reputation as a "dangerous breed".

However, organisations such as the Pitbull Advocates of America argue that such discrimination and misconceptions against specific breeds are unfair.

Pit bulls have been documented to be fit as pets.

Top images via u/jabedude on Reddit.