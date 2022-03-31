Back

Pet dog mauls Colombia woman, 25, who saves herself by taking lift to seek help from neighbours

Local authorities have seized the dog for 10 days for behavioural analysis.

Karen Lui | March 31, 2022, 11:56 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

This article contains stills from footage of a dog attack. Viewer discretion is advised.

A 25-year-old woman in Colombia was mauled by a pet dog on Mar. 17.

Surveillance footage showed how she attempted to escape and seek help by dragging herself into the lift where she continued to fend off the four-year-old pit bull's attacks.

Hospitalised with hand fractures

According to news.com.au, the woman was putting on shoes in her bedroom when the dog attacked her.

Her initial plan was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway in hopes that a neighbour will come to her aid, a judicial source told La Opinión.

When the dog jumped on her, she assumed no one will rescue her if she remained on the fifth floor.

The dog's attack on the woman left trails of blood on the floor of the lobby and the lift.

She could be seen using her hand to fend off the continued attacks as she struggled to reach and press the lift button.

Image via u/jabedude on Reddit.

Image via u/jabedude on Reddit.

The dog continued to bite her even when she was sitting still in the lift and when she exited the lift.

Image via u/jabedude on Reddit.

Image via u/jabedude on Reddit.

After leaving the elevator, she reportedly made her way to the lobby where she managed to seek help from people.

A police spokesperson disclosed that the woman was hospitalised with fractures in two fingers of her right hand and a finger bone on her left.

According to local laws, the dog should have been leashed and muzzled in local residential areas.

Some residents who spoke to La Opinión shared that the dog had never shown aggression to anyone and was always muzzled when its owners took it out for walks.

Local authorities have seized the dog for 10 days for behavioural analysis.

Banned in many countries

Pit bulls are banned in many countries, including Singapore.

The term "pit bull" often includes American Pit Bull Terrier (which is also known as the American Pit Bull and Pit Bull Terrier), American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Bulldog, and crosses between them and other breeds.

According to Canine Journal, claims against pit bulls account for the majority of the reported fatal attacks in the U.S., which worsens the breed's negative reputation as a "dangerous breed".

However, organisations such as the Pitbull Advocates of America argue that such discrimination and misconceptions against specific breeds are unfair.

Pit bulls have been documented to be fit as pets.

Top images via u/jabedude on Reddit.

Dog kept in crate in Jurong industrial area, owner says he's secret society member & unafraid of authorities

The dog welfare group said they have lodged reports with the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS) and the police.

March 31, 2022, 02:59 PM

S'poreans going to M'sia, read this: How to fulfil travel requirements

Requirements differ whether you're fully vaccinated or not.

March 31, 2022, 02:28 PM

IKEA S'pore makes paella relatively affordable with S$10.90 chicken paella & S$14.90 seafood paella

Only available on Wednesdays for a limited period.

March 31, 2022, 02:21 PM

Cava: New pet-friendly cafe in Upper Thomson with interesting brunch items

A place to chill when you're dog-tired.

March 31, 2022, 02:17 PM

Cyclist doesn't stop at Kembangan T-junction, gets hit by car, slides off bonnet, bicycle does sick flip, lands upright

Hi, I am a cyclist in Singapore and this is 'Jacka**'.

March 31, 2022, 02:02 PM

Jurong Bird Park has 2D1N 'Staycation with Flamingos' from June 2022, includes feeding sessions & guided tours

Wake up to a sea of pink.

March 31, 2022, 02:01 PM

S'pore electricity tariffs up 10% as Ukraine war persists

Up.

March 31, 2022, 01:28 PM

Up to 20% off ART test kits at selected FairPrice outlets till Apr. 3, 2022

While stocks last.

March 31, 2022, 12:55 PM

1,600 police officers on duty at Johor in 1st week of border reopening: Johor police chief

Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said they "are ready to face any eventuality when the borders reopen".

March 31, 2022, 12:46 PM

Yishun coffee shop stall assistant pours coffee away after diner uses 2 5-cent coins for payment

Willing buyer, willing seller. But stall should have been upfront about it.

March 31, 2022, 12:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.