Back

Dog kept in crate in Jurong industrial area, owner says he's secret society member & unafraid of authorities

The dog welfare group said they have lodged reports with the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS) and the police.

Low Jia Ying | March 31, 2022, 02:59 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A dog was found on Mar. 30 living in a cramped crate with little ventilation among debris and rubbish at 14 Penjuru Road in Jurong industrial area.

The dog was discovered by volunteers from dog welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS), which uploaded videos and pictures of the dog's plight, and their exchange with the dog's owner.

Not afraid of authorities

When approached about the dog's living conditions, the owner said he was a member of a secret society and was not afraid of authorities.

CDAS said they have lodge reports with the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS) and the police.

CDAS: Dog was found living in "cramped dungeon"

Describing what they saw, CDAS said the young dog was trapped in "a cramped crate with little ventilation" and lived "among debris and garbage".

The condition of the enclosure was described as "sweltering under the scorching sun".

The group added that it was an understatement to say the dog was living in a "dungeon".

"Instead of being able to run around freely, and explore all that life has to offer him, this poor dog is left cowering in his crate for hours on end each day, unable to even stand straight," said CDAS.

When CDAS visited the dog again, they found that it was confined to a small cage at night.

Photo via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore.

A muzzle and chain can also be seen attached to the dog's cage.

Owner claims to be secret society member

CDAS also confronted the owner of the dog and recorded their conversation with him.

In the voice recording, the owner defended his decision to keep the dog in conditions like these, saying that the dog has enough space to stand up if it wanted.

He said the dog had grown used to living in conditions like these.

He also said the items he piled on top of the dog's cage was to shield the dog from the sun.

The owner then said he has been through a lot of things, and was not afraid of the authorities.

He then told the CDAS volunteers he was a secret society member, and had brushes with the authorities and was not afraid of them.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore

S'poreans going to M'sia, read this: How to fulfil travel requirements

Requirements differ whether you're fully vaccinated or not.

March 31, 2022, 02:28 PM

IKEA S'pore makes paella relatively affordable with S$10.90 chicken paella & S$14.90 seafood paella

Only available on Wednesdays for a limited period.

March 31, 2022, 02:21 PM

Cava: New pet-friendly cafe in Upper Thomson with interesting brunch items

A place to chill when you're dog-tired.

March 31, 2022, 02:17 PM

Cyclist doesn't stop at Kembangan T-junction, gets hit by car, slides off bonnet, bicycle does sick flip, lands upright

Hi, I am a cyclist in Singapore and this is 'Jacka**'.

March 31, 2022, 02:02 PM

Jurong Bird Park has 2D1N 'Staycation with Flamingos' from June 2022, includes feeding sessions & guided tours

Wake up to a sea of pink.

March 31, 2022, 02:01 PM

S'pore electricity tariffs up 10% as Ukraine war persists

Up.

March 31, 2022, 01:28 PM

Up to 20% off ART test kits at selected FairPrice outlets till Apr. 3, 2022

While stocks last.

March 31, 2022, 12:55 PM

1,600 police officers on duty at Johor in 1st week of border reopening: Johor police chief

Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said they "are ready to face any eventuality when the borders reopen".

March 31, 2022, 12:46 PM

Yishun coffee shop stall assistant pours coffee away after diner uses 2 5-cent coins for payment

Willing buyer, willing seller. But stall should have been upfront about it.

March 31, 2022, 12:24 PM

Pet dog mauls Colombia woman, 25, who saves herself by taking lift to seek help from neighbours

Local authorities have seized the dog for 10 days for behavioural analysis.

March 31, 2022, 11:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.