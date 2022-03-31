Dog kept in crate in Jurong industrial area, owner says he's secret society member & unafraid of authorities

A dog was found on Mar. 30 living in a cramped crate with little ventilation among debris and rubbish at 14 Penjuru Road in Jurong industrial area.

The dog was discovered by volunteers from dog welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS), which uploaded videos and pictures of the dog's plight, and their exchange with the dog's owner.

Not afraid of authorities

When approached about the dog's living conditions, the owner said he was a member of a secret society and was not afraid of authorities.

CDAS said they have lodge reports with the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS) and the police.

CDAS: Dog was found living in "cramped dungeon"

Describing what they saw, CDAS said the young dog was trapped in "a cramped crate with little ventilation" and lived "among debris and garbage".

The condition of the enclosure was described as "sweltering under the scorching sun".

The group added that it was an understatement to say the dog was living in a "dungeon".

"Instead of being able to run around freely, and explore all that life has to offer him, this poor dog is left cowering in his crate for hours on end each day, unable to even stand straight," said CDAS.

When CDAS visited the dog again, they found that it was confined to a small cage at night.

A muzzle and chain can also be seen attached to the dog's cage.

Owner claims to be secret society member

CDAS also confronted the owner of the dog and recorded their conversation with him.

In the voice recording, the owner defended his decision to keep the dog in conditions like these, saying that the dog has enough space to stand up if it wanted.

He said the dog had grown used to living in conditions like these.

He also said the items he piled on top of the dog's cage was to shield the dog from the sun.

The owner then said he has been through a lot of things, and was not afraid of the authorities.

He then told the CDAS volunteers he was a secret society member, and had brushes with the authorities and was not afraid of them.

Top photos via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore