25-year-old Thai actor from Netflix series 'The Stranded' dies in his sleep

Thai actor Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, better known as Beam, has passed away on Wednesday (Mar. 23) at the age of 25.

His mother found him dead in his room

According to Bangkok Post, Beam's mother had entered his room and tried to wake him up.

After Beam did not respond, she found that her son was not breathing.

Beam was subsequently rushed to a hospital, but attempts resuscitate him were unsuccessful, Bangkok Post reported.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Beam is known for his role as the main lead in the 2019 Netflix Thai series "The Stranded".

He has also starred in 2015 film "Water Boyy" and Thai series "Project S".

Unexplained death during sleep not uncommon in Asia

Manop Pithukpakorn, a doctor from Siriraj Hosital in Thailand, shared a photo of Beam in a Facebook post, explaining that sudden, unexplained death during sleep, particularly among young men, is not uncommon in Asia.

He added that a molecular autopsy could help determine the cause of the death.