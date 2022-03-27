PAP unveils 3 new faces to replace Ng Chee Meng, Amrin Amin & Raymond Lye in Sengkang

The People's Action Party (PAP) unveiled three new faces to chair its party branches in Sengkang GRC.

According to The Straits Times, the chairman of the PAP HQ Executive Committee Chan Chun Sing issued a statement that Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat, Theodora Lai, and Ling Weihong will replace Ng Chee Meng, Amrin Amin and Raymond Lye to chair their party branches in Sengkang.

ST noted that this was a sign that they would be PAP's candidates there in the next general election.

Elmie will be the branch chair of Sengkang Central, Lai will chair Sengkang North and Ling will chair Sengkang East, under the leadership of Lam Pin Min.

In a Facebook post on the change, Ng Chee Meng thanked his residents, friends, and colleagues for their support.

He also said that he would support the new faces in his new role as an advisor.

Lam also welcomed the three in a Facebook post.

Elmie has been a party activist since 2016, including with the Young PAP and Malay Affairs Bureau.

He has been a Board member of the Singapore Sports Council, council member of Ngee Ann Polytechnic and district councillor for Central Community Development Council. He is also an associate professor of Communications and New Media and assistant dean of Research in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

He is also a member of the Malay Language Learning and Promotion Committee for MOE, Malay Language Examination Syllabus Review Committee for Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board and adviser for the Steering Committee of Community Leaders Forum Leadership and Benefactor Scheme for Yayasan Mendaki, and member of the workgroup committee for M3 FA3 programs for youths.

Lai has been a party activist since 2009, including as Chairperson of the PAP Policy Forum from 2019 to 2020.

She is also a founding member of the Young Women’s Leadership Connection.

Lai is the Chief Strategy Officer at Burpple, and the founder of Prep Junior, a free-to-download app that helps teach Chinese to preschoolers.

She also serves as an advisor with Safespace, a mobile platform that connects people going through mental health issues with mental healthcare professionals.

Ling has been a party activist since 2015, including as Branch Secretary of Sengkang Central Branch since April 2021.

Ling helped launch the Woodlands Mentoring programme, which paired children from low-income families with youth mentors in the community.

He was also an assessor for Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act from April to October 2020 and a volunteer with the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme between 2007 and 2016.

Ling is a lawyer in private practice and was an exco member of Catholic High School Alumni from 2016 to 2020.

Image from Lam Pin Min Facebook

Follow and listen to our podcast here