Back

Important to support healthcare workers no matter outcome of NUH investigation: Ong Ye Kung

There have unfortunately been more reports of abuse against healthcare workers recently, Ong said.

Mandy How | March 26, 2022, 11:19 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Health minister Ong Ye Kung has urged members of the public to continue showing their support for Singapore's healthcare workers in a Facebook post on Mar. 25, 2022.

He was speaking in context of a recent tragedy at the NUH, where a pregnant woman lost her baby after a two-hour wait in the A&E.

She was nine months pregnant at the time, bleeding profusely, and in great pain, a subsequent interview with 8world revealed.

NUH later apologised for not doing more to "provide closer monitoring and care."

Ong said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will work with National University Hospital (NUH) to conduct a "thorough investigation" of the matter.

MOH "takes a serious view" of such incidents

Ong said that he had just returned from a work trip to Malaysia, where he has been following the incident with "deep concern."

He had also discussed the matter with the Director of Medical Services at Ministry of Health (MOH), Kenneth Mak.

He said that MOH takes a serious view of such incidents, and lapses or shortcomings will be rectified.

As a parent himself, Ong was very sorry to hear the loss of baby Titus and understands the family's anguish.

Lessons learnt will be shared with the rest of the healthcare system to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

"However, whatever the outcome of the investigations, it is very important that we continue to support our healthcare workers," Ong said.

According to him, there have unfortunately been more reports of abuse against healthcare workers recently.

Ong sought the public's understanding that healthcare workers have been going through a very challenging and difficult time.

He added,

"On top of taking care of Covid-19 patients and subjecting themselves to risk, they have been doing their very best to ensure all emergency cases are properly attended to. Let’s continue to show them support and understanding, even as NUH fully investigates the matter."

Related articles

Top image via Rachel Ng, Mee Pok Tah on Facebook

4 S’porean millennials share why JC felt like the most stressful period of their life

Here’s how you can get help.

March 26, 2022, 10:40 AM

Comment: Why does ‘lifelong learning’ sound so terribly unappealing to many of us?

And what can be done about it?

March 26, 2022, 08:20 AM

Motorists travelling from M'sia to S'pore must have valid entry permit, or else, get turned back

A surge in applications and delays in processing them are to be expected.

March 26, 2022, 05:58 AM

SIA flight from London to S'pore turned back after take-off due to engine vibrations

There were 243 people on board the plane.

March 26, 2022, 05:21 AM

Thanks for inviting me to your wedding dinner but please don't expect an ang bao to 'cover cost'

I'd prefer to give you a gift — one that is within my budget and a bit more personal than cold, hard cash.

March 25, 2022, 08:21 PM

S'poreans' favourite JB malls & leisure spots have changed drastically: Johorean

Check Google Maps before you go.

March 25, 2022, 08:16 PM

Funan Mall spa uses mugwort incense to retaliate against noisy spin studio neighbour over 3 months

According to the mall, the spin studio will be vacating its premises by mid-April and has promised to keep its volume down in the meantime.

March 25, 2022, 08:10 PM

'We are one hawker zone': Ong Ye Kung gives slick reply when asked if S'pore or M'sia food better

The only way to find out is to go JB to try again, and vice versa.

March 25, 2022, 06:50 PM

Wake Up Singapore says pregnant woman's claim about miscarriage at KKH a lie

She said she was angry when she wrote the false account.

March 25, 2022, 06:12 PM

PSB Academy organising buskers festival on April 2 featuring 10 acts, free for public

You can tip the performers on site.

March 25, 2022, 06:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.