Back

Omicron wave in S'pore peaked & subsiding: Ong Ye Kung

Healthcare workers can rest soon.

Belmont Lay | March 09, 2022, 06:08 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Omicron wave has peaked and is subsiding in Singapore, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on March 9.

He was speaking during the debate on the health ministry's budget where he paid tribute to healthcare workers in Singapore and said society should stand up for them, as he listed the measures his ministry has taken to protect them.

Ong said MOH has "been doing whatever we can" to help healthcare workers, such as by moving "as many patients as possible" to facilities outside of hospitals.

This was on top of ensuring enough Personal Protective Equipment to go around and giving healthcare workers priority for vaccination when they were available.

"There are now good indications that the Omicron transmission wave has peaked and is starting to subside," he added.

"With that, I hope healthcare workers will finally have a well-deserved and lasting respite."

Risk still there

But the risk of Omicron putting a strain on the system is still there.

Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Health, said GP clinics, hospitals, and healthcare workers, are still under pressure caused by the Omicron wave.

Some 3 per cent of our adult population who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 25 per cent of ICU cases and deaths, he said.

On the other hand, people who have received their booster shots are 33 times less likely to die from Covid-19 than those who are not fully vaccinated.

You can read Ong's fuller statement here:

For over two years, they have toiled and fought against the Covid-19 virus, putting themselves in harm's way, undergoing tremendous stress. And even as we speak, they are keeping our populations safe and life in Singapore as normal as possible.

At MOH, we have been doing whatever we can to support them, ensuring sufficient PPE, prioritising them for vaccinations, decanting as many patients as possible to Covid-19 treatment facilities and out of the hospitals, persuading the public to undertake self-recovery if they are infected and experience mild or no symptoms, and imposing the very difficult no visitor rule in hospitals.

But more than this clinical protections, we must stand up for them against the abuse they suffer under the hands of a small minority of our population.

I thank members who spoke up for healthcare workers on this. MOH's instructions to the leaders of our public health institutions are clear. We must always protect them against abuse and insults. And this is something that we must also do as a society.

And there are now good indications that Omicron transmission wave has peaked and starting to subside.

With that, I hope not too long from now, healthcare workers will finally have a well-deserved and lasting respite.

The men and women of the healthcare sector, they are brave, dedicated, committed, big-hearted, professional, and they deserve all the support respect and understanding that we can give.

Top photo via

Follow and listen to our podcast here

STB investigating after MBS Badge Lady seen out & about without mask again

Back to the authorities.

March 09, 2022, 05:55 PM

This French Cafe at Tanjong Pagar made us feel like ‘Emily in Paris’ for an afternoon

From the interior decor to pastries - it’s all things French.

March 09, 2022, 05:55 PM

Not appropriate to lift measures at this stage: Janil Puthucheary on calls for VDS to be relaxed immediately

VDS.

March 09, 2022, 05:42 PM

New polyclinic in Taman Jurong to open by 2028, Queenstown polyclinic to be redeveloped

There will be a total of 32 polyclinics by 2030.

March 09, 2022, 05:02 PM

Speed limiters, co-drivers & rain covers to be mandatory for all lorries ferrying migrant workers

More details will be announced at a later date.

March 09, 2022, 05:00 PM

Stagger start times so upper primary, secondary school students can sleep more: Jamus Lim

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said schools have 'agency' to set their own start & end times.

March 09, 2022, 04:42 PM

No, S'poreans still can't drive into M'sia from April 1, 2022 when its borders reopen

No announcements on driving.

March 09, 2022, 04:18 PM

Pornsak & Shane Pow's car broken into in US, passports & phones stolen

Oh no.

March 09, 2022, 03:54 PM

Still room to raise remuneration of nurses: Tan Wu Meng

He also called for a review of the healthcare system to better support healthcare workers of different backgrounds and journeys.

March 09, 2022, 03:21 PM

Man slashes ex-girlfriend's neck in Sembawang Close

A 30-year-old man was arrested.

March 09, 2022, 03:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.