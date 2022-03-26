Back

Queues & even shoving for Omega x Swatch watches around the world, not just S'pore

Worldwide phenomenon.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 26, 2022, 08:09 PM

Massive crowds were seen swarming Swatch outlets at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and ION Orchard on Saturday (Mar. 26) to get their hands on the new Omega x Swatch collaboration.

Apparently, Singaporeans were apparently not the only ones eager to buy the watches.

Fans in Asia—including those in Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and Hong Kong—along with those in the U.K. and the Netherlands, saw a huge number of people vying for the timepieces.

The same scenario apparently broke out in Australia and the U.S. as well.

Here are some snapshots of the the Omega x Swatch situation around the world.

Malaysia

In Malaysia, the only store that had the Omega x Swatch watches was the one located at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. 

Many were seen camping outside the mall the night before, complete with foldable chairs, stools and mats.

According to Sin Chew Daily, sales for the watch was supposed to start at 10 am, with each costing RM 1,065 (S$343.49).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbjI06chDvd/

class='fb-post' data-href='https://www.facebook.com/SinChewDaily/posts/5735063579885369?__cft__[0]=AZVBuiIFS1ZPpThjriSHhWBZzi_NzCixqyX8WtoZQaq-yaj9acPBIzh79nJyTXCUgNrKuTF15xBRE5ONIdFmjzXERjklPwxvV3YKapEWiLhyph9h5hMRo34-9FdvKKwHXGk&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R'>https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbh_8ztB8HF/

Thailand

In Thailand, it was reported that those queueing up for the watches had pushed and shoved each other.

The watches were available at three Swatch outlets at Siam Paragon, Central World, and ICONSIAM.

According to Bangkok-based English news site Khaosod English, the launch was cancelled on Saturday morning after rowdy behaviour from the crowds.

Swatch Thailand proceeded to announce on their social media platforms that they would shift the sales of the watch online at a later date.

https://www.facebook.com/nrad6949/posts/4978470835551251?__cft__[0]=AZXxEVkBpbS8elZ5Nfjo4XA-hjXkJHW4Y_bW1pmaLeGPu4EICIBYn8Z8i3N9dT0zqGWm1Mw4yaH-Inu4t3XXjB0vNyYTmXILH-s6budJIQyKsvXQyR7DqdEiQi_qWmpYQY4&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R
https://www.instagram.com/p/CbjbyFBrOni/

Japan

Japan saw huge crowds of customers in both Tokyo and Osaka.

The watches were supposed to be available at three outlets, namely Shibuya and Harajuku in Tokyo, and Shinsaibashi in Osaka.

It was reported by Yahoo News Japan that there were more than 1,500 people gathered in front of the Swatch outlet at Shibuya.

At Shinsaibashi in Osaka, a video clip of a staff member addressing the crowd was uploaded to Twitter.

According to Swatch Japan, they were instructed by the neighbourhood police to postpone the sales, due to safety concerns.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbjtRnILwaM/

The U.K.

Several hundred people were seen waiting outside two Swatch outlets, one at Oxford Street, and the other at Covent Garden.

Some came prepared with foldable chairs and blankets for the wait.

In one of the videos, police can be seen observing the situation from the outside.

Netherlands

As morning fell over the Netherlands, snaking queues have been spotted outside two Swatch outlets in Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

Good to know that Singaporeans are not the only one going crazy for the watches.

Top image via Sin Chew Daily News/Facebook and UNIVERSO_2022/Twitter

