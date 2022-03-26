Queues & even shoving for Omega x Swatch watches around the world, not just S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Massive crowds were seen swarming Swatch outlets at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and ION Orchard on Saturday (Mar. 26) to get their hands on the new Omega x Swatch collaboration.
Apparently, Singaporeans were apparently not the only ones eager to buy the watches.
Fans in Asia—including those in Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and Hong Kong—along with those in the U.K. and the Netherlands, saw a huge number of people vying for the timepieces.
The same scenario apparently broke out in Australia and the U.S. as well.
Here are some snapshots of the the Omega x Swatch situation around the world.
Malaysia
In Malaysia, the only store that had the Omega x Swatch watches was the one located at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.
Many were seen camping outside the mall the night before, complete with foldable chairs, stools and mats.
According to Sin Chew Daily, sales for the watch was supposed to start at 10 am, with each costing RM 1,065 (S$343.49).
https://www.instagram.com/p/CbjI06chDvd/
class='fb-post' data-href='https://www.facebook.com/SinChewDaily/posts/5735063579885369?__cft__[0]=AZVBuiIFS1ZPpThjriSHhWBZzi_NzCixqyX8WtoZQaq-yaj9acPBIzh79nJyTXCUgNrKuTF15xBRE5ONIdFmjzXERjklPwxvV3YKapEWiLhyph9h5hMRo34-9FdvKKwHXGk&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R'>https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbh_8ztB8HF/
Thailand
In Thailand, it was reported that those queueing up for the watches had pushed and shoved each other.
The watches were available at three Swatch outlets at Siam Paragon, Central World, and ICONSIAM.
According to Bangkok-based English news site Khaosod English, the launch was cancelled on Saturday morning after rowdy behaviour from the crowds.
Swatch Thailand proceeded to announce on their social media platforms that they would shift the sales of the watch online at a later date.https://www.facebook.com/nrad6949/posts/4978470835551251?__cft__[0]=AZXxEVkBpbS8elZ5Nfjo4XA-hjXkJHW4Y_bW1pmaLeGPu4EICIBYn8Z8i3N9dT0zqGWm1Mw4yaH-Inu4t3XXjB0vNyYTmXILH-s6budJIQyKsvXQyR7DqdEiQi_qWmpYQY4&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R
Japan
Japan saw huge crowds of customers in both Tokyo and Osaka.
The watches were supposed to be available at three outlets, namely Shibuya and Harajuku in Tokyo, and Shinsaibashi in Osaka.
It was reported by Yahoo News Japan that there were more than 1,500 people gathered in front of the Swatch outlet at Shibuya.
さて問題❗️— 爆死大佐 (@hitmanlab) March 26, 2022
昨日から徹夜したユーザー
始発から来た転売屋
余裕で買えると舐めてた方
ツイッターランドでしか呟けない方
どの道お金で解決しようと思って方
今日誰が1番ワクワク出来たでしょうか⁉︎…爆死www🤫#OMEGASWATCH#OMEGA#SWATCH#ワクワク感大事 pic.twitter.com/UFD0N1JEwp
SWATCH OMEGA— UNIVERSO Tokyo/Osaka (@UNIVERSO_2022) March 26, 2022
販売中止でヤバし pic.twitter.com/v3IMeoe2XI
スウォッチ渋谷— Miso日本在住大陸マン (@obmiso) March 26, 2022
OMEGA x swatchの販売中止&本日営業中止とのこと。
一部のツイッターから中国人のせいだと挙げられてるけど、差別発言はやめて頂きたい。
海外でも7時間待ちなどあったので、今回の中止は完全に販売予想&管理ができていない店側の甘さによるもの。#OMEGA #スウォッチ #販売中止 pic.twitter.com/eev9gwBrNr
At Shinsaibashi in Osaka, a video clip of a staff member addressing the crowd was uploaded to Twitter.
swatch 心斎橋 pic.twitter.com/kSPy8W8dVq— osayaya (@osaysaya) March 26, 2022
According to Swatch Japan, they were instructed by the neighbourhood police to postpone the sales, due to safety concerns.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CbjtRnILwaM/
The U.K.
Several hundred people were seen waiting outside two Swatch outlets, one at Oxford Street, and the other at Covent Garden.
Some came prepared with foldable chairs and blankets for the wait.
In one of the videos, police can be seen observing the situation from the outside.
The queue in Carnaby St. for the new Omega x Swatch Bioceramic Moonswatch. That's hype for a quartz speedmaster watch. Impressive. Not getting one. #OmegaXSwatch #Speedmaster #London pic.twitter.com/CMhzrAaO3x— Iain Russell 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 (@Iain7Iain) March 26, 2022
It’s one in one out at #swatch Covent Garden London. Going to be a long day for anyone in the queue. #moonswatch pic.twitter.com/Lm3RXidq3G— sixteen (@dinkrvy9) March 26, 2022
Around 800 p waiting! #SwatchXOmega #London #swatchLondon #OxfordSt pic.twitter.com/uyGXD92DYN— Centinela (@LaCentinela3) March 26, 2022
Netherlands
As morning fell over the Netherlands, snaking queues have been spotted outside two Swatch outlets in Amsterdam and Rotterdam.
Been here since 1.21 in the morning, hourly check-ins since, respect a que, and 8 hours later complete pandimonium. #Swatch #SwatchXOmega #omega #Amsterdam #kalverstraat, super shit show. pic.twitter.com/TcV0UdB5fg— Vinod Balasundaram (@halfwaytogo) March 26, 2022
Total shit show at Swatch Amsterdam. 2k+ people but only selling to a list of 135🖕. #OmegaXSwatch #Amsterdam #Omega pic.twitter.com/BkxZmcuMfA— Steve (@Oh_yeah_nah_) March 26, 2022
Mega drukte voor #SwatchXOmega nieuwe collectie in de #koopgoot #rotterdam #centrum ⌚⌚😁😁💸💸 pic.twitter.com/yIGphv5WKW— marielle1972 (@marielle19721) March 26, 2022
Crazy waiting lines at 9AM in #Rotterdam for the launch of @Omega and @Swatch new #Moonswatch. pic.twitter.com/Yo2jPrEqqy— Luca Barbera (@LucaBarber4) March 26, 2022
Good to know that Singaporeans are not the only one going crazy for the watches.
Top image via Sin Chew Daily News/Facebook and UNIVERSO_2022/Twitter
