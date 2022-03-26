Back

S'pore Carousell scalpers reselling Omega x Swatch watches for as high as S$19,000 for full set

Omega? More like Oh my God.

Syahindah Ishak | March 26, 2022, 07:53 PM

The new Omega x Swatch collaboration that was launched in Singapore earlier today (Mar. 26) received an overwhelming response.

Long queues were seen at Marina Bay Sands and ION Orchard as people flocked to the stores to get their hands on the watches.

Resold on Carousell within hours of launch

Within hours of the launch, listings for the watches were already found on Carousell, with prices ranging from a few hundred dollars to as high as S$19,000 for the full set (that would still make it about S$1,727 per watch).

The watches originally retail for S$372 each, according to Swatch's website.

Fake listings

Some of the listings, however, were not what they appeared to be.

As the watches were quickly sold out in the physical stores, a few buyers took to Carousell to create "listings" in order to attract potential sellers.

One was even looking to buy the full set:

Scalper warnings

On the other hand, some users created fake listings to warn potential buyers of scalpers.

One user also described the scalpers' behaviour, alleging that they cut the queue at the Swatch store and refused to move.

Looks like everyone had a lot of time on their hands.

Top image screenshots from Carousell.

