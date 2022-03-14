Back

Obama gets Covid-19

A mild case.

Belmont Lay | March 14, 2022, 11:21 AM

Barack Obama has tested positive for Covid-19.

The former US president shared about it on Sunday, March 13.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama said.

He added that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has so far tested negative.

"Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," he wrote.

Vaccination supporter

In August 2021, Obama scaled back his 60th birthday celebrations due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Conservative political opponents slammed him for planning to host an outdoor party with hundreds of vaccinated attendees.

Democrats had previously criticised Donald Trump's administration for organising several maskless events at the White House.

Obama reiterated his support for the vaccine on Sunday, saying his own positive test was "a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down".

The daily case counts in the United States have fallen off sharply, with an average of about 35,000 cases per day in mid-March compared to a peak of an average of 810,000 cases per day in mid-January.

