NUS professor, 53, dies after collapsing at home following afternoon run

A 53-year-old National University of Singapore professor returned home after a run in the afternoon, took a shower, felt discomfort, and suddenly collapsed and died on his way to the hospital, Shin Min Daily News reported on March 19.

Lee Loo Hay was 53.

He taught at the Industrial Systems Engineering & Management (ISEM) faculty.

What happened

Lee had gone for a run at about 1pm on Thursday, March 17, his 21-year-old daughter told Shin Min on Saturday, adding that her father had the habit of exercising.

She added: "When he got home, he said he was a little uncomfortable. But he suddenly fainted after taking a shower."

The cause of death was coronary artery disease.

The daughter added that her father exercised a lot and was usually healthy.

His sudden passing has been difficult for the family to accept, she said.

His wake is held at Bukit Batok West Avenue 6.

Outstanding individual

Lee joined NUS in 1997, Shin Min reported.

In the past four years, he had received multiple teaching awards and was lauded, it was also reported.

A fellow colleague remembers Lee as a brilliant individual who was outstanding in his field.

Tributes pour in

Lee is also remembered by others for his love of motorcycles and he was instrumental in setting up the NUS Motorcycle Club.

Lee also volunteered as a neighbourhood police officer.Lee's daughter also told Shin Min that her father would talk about his stint with the police, such as having to deal with public drunkenness.

She also said that her father was the youngest child in his family and led a sheltered life.

As a result of his upbringing, he only got to do the things he wanted to do in adulthood.

The ISEM faculty in NUS paid tribute to Lee online.

The post said:

He is an internationally recognized authority in the fields of simulation-based optimization and also in maritime logistics and supply chain, as well as an award-winning teacher. He was always very kind and supportive as a friend and colleague, and an inspiring mentor to his students. Many of us will remember him as an extremely enthusiastic and passionate person, always full of energy, and generous with his time and thoughts. He will be greatly missed by all of us.

