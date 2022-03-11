Travellers to S'pore from low infection areas & VTL flights can take non-supervised ART from Mar. 15

From Mar. 15, travellers arriving in Singapore using a Vaccinated-Travel Lane (VTL), or who are from Category 1 areas can take a non-supervised Antigen Rapid Test (ART).

This was announced by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) on Mar. 11.

It replaces the existing policy that requires travellers to undergo a supervised self-swab ART, CNA reported.

Travellers to submit results online

According to Today, these results have to be submitted online via the Sync website within 24 hours of entry.

Travellers are to submit these results before proceeding with their activities in Singapore.

This new requirement applies to vaccinated travellers coming from areas with low infection rates, such as Macau, China and Taiwan, which are Category 1 areas.

It will also apply to vaccinated travellers entering Singapore via VTLs, such as Australia, South Korea and the United States.

Travellers will still have to take a pre-departure test within two days before leaving for Singapore.

Imported infection numbers have "stayed very low"

This new move comes as imported infection numbers have "stayed very low" over the past few weeks, CNA reported the health ministry as saying.

These imported infections made up just one per cent of total daily infections, and many countries have already "passed the peak of their Omicron infection waves."

