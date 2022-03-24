Back

Nitori, known as the Ikea of Japan, opening outlet in Orchard on Mar. 31, 2022

Their Singapore website will have over 2,000 home products.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 24, 2022, 03:06 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Nitori, the famous Japanese home decor and furniture retail company, is opening its first outlet in Singapore at Level 4 of Courts Nojima The Heeren.

The retail chain has over 400 stores in Japan, and plans to open over 3,000 stores by 2032.

In Singapore specifically, the brand aims to expand to 10 stores over the next five years.

Their Singapore website will have over 2,000 home decor products.

Screenshot from Nitori website

Like IKEA, it offers products for all areas of one's home, such as living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen, and more.

Besides furniture, shoppers can also find nitty-gritty items like aroma diffusers, kitchen organisers, and kitchen textiles.

Here is a sneak peek of their Orchard outlet.

Images from Nitori

Images from Nitori

All images from Nitori Facebook

