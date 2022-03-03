Back

Korean billionaire & founder of company behind MapleStory dies at 54

Rest in peace.

Ashley Tan | March 03, 2022, 06:20 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Kim Jung-ju (also known as Jay Kim), the South Korean founder of gaming giant Nexon, has passed away in February 2022.

The news was revealed in a statement by Nexon on Mar. 1.

The 54-year-old leaves behind a wife and two teenage daughters.

NXC Corp., the holding firm of Nexon, told Yonhap News Agency that Kim was in the U.S. when he died, and that they are unable to "explain in detail as all of his family members are devastated."

However, NXC revealed that Kim had been receiving treatment for depression, and that his condition "seemed to have worsened recently."

Nexon President and CEO Owen Mahoney said:

"It is difficult to express the tragedy of losing our friend and mentor Jay Kim, a man who had an immeasurably positive impact on the world.

"As a founder and visionary leader, Jay encouraged those around him to ignore the skeptics and trust their creative instincts. He will be deeply missed by his Nexon family and many friends."

Became a billionaire in 2021

Graduating from Seoul National University with a major in computer science, Kim founded Nexon in 1994, and went on make it one of South Korea's largest gaming companies.

In 1996, Nexon developed one of its first MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game), Nexus: The Kingdom of the Winds.

It went on to launch the massively popular MapleStory in 2003, which has over 180 million registered users worldwide, according to Forbes.

In MapleStory, players design their own avatars, complete quests, defeat monsters and develop their characters' skills and abilities.

A large part of its popularity was due to the fact that players could interact and chat with other players, and form parties and guilds to hunt monsters and share rewards.

Kim became the CEO of Nexon in 2005, but resigned a year later. He then became the CEO of NXC, and resigned in July 2021, reported Yonhap.

In 2007, the Kim made his debut on the Forbes’ Korea Rich List, ranking No. 28 with a net worth of US$590 million (S$801.8 million).

In June 2021, Kim became the third richest man in South Korea with a total net worth of US$10.9 billion (S$14.8 billion), according to Forbes.

Helplines

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top photo from Nexon 

Russia & Belarus banned from Beijing Paralympics

This move affects 83 para athletes from Russia and Belarus.

March 03, 2022, 06:04 PM

Here’s what you’re missing out on if you think Disney+ is just about Disney

The “+” in Disney+.

March 03, 2022, 06:00 PM

S'pore UN building in New York lights up in Ukrainian colours

Bright blue and yellow.

March 03, 2022, 05:50 PM

Super long queue to see baby panda Le Le at River Wonders stretches 200m onto boardwalk

All the way onto the boardwalk.

March 03, 2022, 05:45 PM

Asean to issue statement calling for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine: Vivian Balakrishnan

The minister also highlighted the importance for Singapore.

March 03, 2022, 05:07 PM

Diplomats worldwide hail S'pore for standing with Ukraine

Foreign ambassadors in Singapore spoke positively of Singapore's sanctions on Russia.

March 03, 2022, 05:07 PM

2 in 10 women feel their companies favour male candidates when hiring: S'pore survey

Still some gender discrimination happening.

March 03, 2022, 04:57 PM

MP Ang Wei Neng responds to 'fervent' reactions over suggestion for expiration date for local university degrees

Ang described continuous education as a "critical yet complex issue".

March 03, 2022, 04:41 PM

No specifics yet on blocking Russian airlines & private planes from Changi Airport: Vivian Balakrishnan

Not yet.

March 03, 2022, 04:38 PM

SAF to set up fourth service by end-2022 as digital threats grow: Ng Eng Hen

In addition to the army, air force, and navy.

March 03, 2022, 04:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.