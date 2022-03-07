New Special Education school to serve S'pore students, 7-18, with Multiple Disabilities

A new school in the west of Singapore will serve students aged seven to 18 with Multiple Disabilities (MD).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will work with Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore to set up the school, announced Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling at the Committee of Supply (COS) Debate on Mar. 7.

This is part of MOE's efforts to enhance accessibility to quality Special Education (SPED).

Students with MD have at least two impairments across a range of sensory, cognitive and physical impairments, and may have accompanying medical issues.

The school's programmes will be catered to students with moderate to high support needs.

It aims to develop students' skills to lead "independent and meaningful" lives, as well as enable them to pick up vocational skills that will prepare them to contribute productively to the community.

Sun said:

"These students have complex needs, which can affect their learning and mobility, and may also face medical challenges. Families can look forward to strong support for their child's holistic development with SPED educators, allied professionals, and parents working closely together."

Second of such schools

This is the second government-funded SPED school dedicated to students with MD.

Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore School in Pasir Ris is the first.

There are three other schools that serve students with MD, as well as support students with Autism Spectrum Disorder and intellectual impairment in Singapore:

AWWA School @ Napiri,

Rainbow Centre – Margaret Drive School, and

Rainbow Centre – Yishun Park School.

MOE added that more details on the new school will be released at a later date.

Top image of Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore School via Hmm Ross/Google Maps