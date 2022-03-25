Back

Nasty Cookie S'pore selling cookies that look like fries from Mar. 26, 2022

Can't go soggy.

Janelle Pang | March 25, 2022, 10:54 AM

Nasty Cookie is back at it again with their latest creation: cookie fries.

Expect all cookies and no fries, though. It's just cookies shaped like fries.

As part of their April Fools' offerings, it will be available for purchase from Mar. 26 till Apr. 30.

Fries-like cookies

These mind-bending cookies will be available in three flavours: Original, Strawberry and Chocolate.

Photo from Nasty Cookie

Complementary condiments

Nasty Cookie has also created three dipping sauces disguised as condiments to complement the cookie fries.

Customers can choose from Ketchup (Strawberry Compote), Curry (Biscoff), and BBQ Sauce (a mix of Hershey & Nutella).

Photo from Nasty Cookie

Photo from Nasty Cookie

Photo from Nasty Cookie

From S$5

A set of fries and sauce will set you back by S$5.

An exclusive Combo Fries Box with all flavours and dipping sauces will also be available for purchase at S$20.

Photo from Nasty Cookie

The cookies will be available at all five Nasty Cookie outlets and online.

You can also find egg- and dairy-free versions of the cookies exclusively online.

View the full list of outlets here.

Top image from Nasty Cookie.

