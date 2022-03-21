Back

Naomi Neo not actually pregnant with 3rd child, was just pranking firstborn

The four-year-old said he didn't want to share his mama.

Fasiha Nazren | March 21, 2022, 04:31 PM

Welcoming another child into the family is usually good news.

But not so much for the older siblings, it seems.

Tells son about another baby

Local influencer Naomi Neo made a TikTok video of herself pranking her four-year-old son Kyzo by telling him that she was having another baby.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naomi Neo 梁文珊 (@naomineo_)

The video started off with Neo telling her son that she has something to tell her oblivious son, who was still blissfully bubbly.

Son unamused

Upon showing him a photo of an ultrasound scan, Kyzo let out a very bemused "Ehh".

When asked if he wanted a baby brother or sister, he continued to shake his head before bursting into tears.

And they're not happy tears.

"I don't like baby. Not nice," he said.

The little boy added that he didn't want his mother to "love someone else," and that he doesn't "want to share [his] mama", to which Neo responded: "I'll still love you the same."

Awww.

You can see the full video here:

@naomineo Now that didn’t end well… #fyp ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

No new baby

Before sending congratulations down Neo's way, Neo confirmed with Mothership that she's not pregnant.

Kyzo can heave a sigh of relief... for now.

Neo is also a mother to baby girl Zyla Rey, whom she gave birth to in Jan. 2021.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naomi Neo 梁文珊 (@naomineo_)

Top image from Naomi Neo's TikTok.

