Back

Myanmar to reopen to international tourists from April 17

After almost two years of closing its borders to foreign tourists. 

Alfie Kwa | March 19, 2022, 05:07 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

From Apr. 17, Myanmar will be open to all international flights, said the National Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of Coronavirus Disease, according to AFP.

This is after over two years of banning the entry of foreign tourists.

Entering Myanmar

Visitors entering Myanmar will need to quarantine themselves for a week, undergo two PCR tests and must be fully vaccinated, according to Myanmar's Ministry of Health, reported AFP.

The ministry stated that it aims to boost the tourism sector with the reopening, citing a significant drop in new Covid cases and deaths.

Myanmar has reported 608,384 Covid cases and 19,420 deaths so far and the country saw 40,000 daily Covid-19 cases at its peak in 2021.

It also stated that flights entering will operate as per usual to facilitate easy entry for foreigners.

Opening borders

Myanmar closed its borders to visitors on Mar. 29 2020 at the start of the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.

Delays to the reopening of borders were caused by a coup last year that saw huge protests and a bloody crackdown on anti-coup protesters.

The violence following the junta takeover in February 2021 affected its economy –including its tourism industry – as many foreign investors cut ties with the nation.

AFP reported that more than 1,600 people have been killed by security forces and over 11,000 arrested since the coup.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Photo by Mg Cthu on Unsplash.

Singaporean female embalmers show us how they preserve & clean up bodies for their final send off

Embalmers Sarah Ang and Nicole Chong from Serenity Casket and Funerals take us on a behind-the-scenes look at the process of embalming and share the joys and woes of being a female embalmer in Singapore.

March 19, 2022, 04:16 PM

Visits to hospitals & residential care homes in S'pore continue to be suspended till Apr. 3

Hospitals in Singapore continue to face a high volume of patients

March 19, 2022, 03:46 PM

S'poreans are 'handicapped in addressing disinformation' such as Chinese propaganda: academics

A segment of Singapore's population is receptive to dissemination of the Chinese narrative.

March 19, 2022, 03:27 PM

Motorcyclist in ICU after colliding with taxi along Woodlands Ave 7, daughter appealing for witnesses

As there were no CCTVs in the vicinity, she took to TikTok to appeal for witnesses.

March 19, 2022, 03:06 PM

Certified water sommelier in S’pore answers water-related questions you didn't know you had

All your burning questions about water, answered.

March 19, 2022, 01:34 PM

Gojek to impose temporary driver fee of up to 80¢ from Mar. 31, 2022 to support drivers' earnings

The driver fee will remain in place for two months, until at least May 31, 2022.

March 19, 2022, 01:23 PM

Windows in several Yishun flats hit by metal ball bearings over past months

Dangerous.

March 19, 2022, 12:39 PM

I wrote a letter to my 2020 self: It's okay to reach out for support when life gets tough

My stress is my part-time friend, part-time foe. However, I have learnt to co-exist with it better, knowing that I can always reach out to others for support when I feel overwhelmed.

March 19, 2022, 12:03 PM

Migrant worker who retrieved woman's AirPod from drain receives gifts from community group

His workmates also received t-shirts.

March 19, 2022, 11:30 AM

Western Australia is open: Tick off your bucket list with amazing destinations & panoramic views

The road trip of a lifetime.

March 19, 2022, 10:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.