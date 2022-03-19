Myanmar to reopen to international tourists from April 17

From Apr. 17, Myanmar will be open to all international flights, said the National Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of Coronavirus Disease, according to AFP.

This is after over two years of banning the entry of foreign tourists.

Entering Myanmar

Visitors entering Myanmar will need to quarantine themselves for a week, undergo two PCR tests and must be fully vaccinated, according to Myanmar's Ministry of Health, reported AFP.

The ministry stated that it aims to boost the tourism sector with the reopening, citing a significant drop in new Covid cases and deaths.

Myanmar has reported 608,384 Covid cases and 19,420 deaths so far and the country saw 40,000 daily Covid-19 cases at its peak in 2021.

It also stated that flights entering will operate as per usual to facilitate easy entry for foreigners.

Opening borders

Myanmar closed its borders to visitors on Mar. 29 2020 at the start of the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.

Delays to the reopening of borders were caused by a coup last year that saw huge protests and a bloody crackdown on anti-coup protesters.

The violence following the junta takeover in February 2021 affected its economy –including its tourism industry – as many foreign investors cut ties with the nation.

AFP reported that more than 1,600 people have been killed by security forces and over 11,000 arrested since the coup.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Photo by Mg Cthu on Unsplash.