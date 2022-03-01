'Mind your f*cking business...I'm a message from a god': Man with mask down shouts & swears on MRT

A dispute between two commuters on an MRT train going towards Buangkok MRT Station was caught on camera.

Footage of the incident, which was over a minute long, was uploaded onto Facebook on Monday (Feb. 28).

The dispute

At the start of the video, a young man dressed in a hoodie and shorts can be seen standing in the middle of the MRT carriage with his face mask down.

He fakes a punch at another man seated in front of him.

The seated man shouts, "I call the police!", before pointing a finger at the standing man and saying: "I'm not scared of you."

The standing man then says:

"You think I scared ah? Mind your f*cking business. I have my f*cking agenda. Do you know why? You read my f*cking Facebook. Eh... you know ah... I'm a message from a god. Understand?"

The seated man subsequently says something inaudible while pointing around the MRT carriage.

The standing man replies: "I don't give a f*ck."

Train travelling to Buangkok

At around the 35-second mark, an announcement can be heard in the background, indicating that the train is travelling to Buangkok MRT Station on the North-East Line.

The standing man continues to shout at the other man, including some swearing.

The dispute eventually ends when the seated man stands up and makes his way to another carriage.

As he is walking away, the other man shouts: "F*ck off. Mind your f*cking business."

Nobody intervened

It is unclear what the two men were arguing about.

Other commuters, including children in school uniforms, witnessed the dispute unfold in front of them.

Nobody intervened, except for one passenger beside the seated man.

He had placed his arm out as if to stop the standing man from getting too close to the seated man.

