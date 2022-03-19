Back

Mr & Mrs Mohgan's Crispy Roti Prata reopens a week after owner's passing

It is now run by his wife and two other staff.

Fasiha Nazren | March 19, 2022, 05:49 PM

The owner of popular prata stall Mr and Mrs Mohgan's Super Crispy Roti Prata passed away recently.

Somasundram Mohgan was 56.

On Mar. 18, The Straits Times reported that it was "business as usual" for the prata stall.

Fulfilling husband's wishes

It is now helmed by his wife, Saroja Mohgan, and two other staff.

According to a Facebook post on the group page Can Eat! Hawker Food, Saroja was at her usual spot taking orders while two other men were in the kitchen making the pratas.

Photo from Clare Lee /Facebook.

She told The Straits Times that her late husband had wanted her to continue running the shop, until she "cannot do it anymore".

"I come to the shop, if not I will keep thinking of him when I'm at home. I will fulfil his wishes."

Condolonces circulating online

News of his passing circulated online following a Mar. 12 Facebook post by one Larry Lai.

Stall owners and assistants of the other food stalls at the coffee shop told Mothership that he passed away after a fall.

Mr and Mrs Mohgan Super Crispy Roti Prata is located at Tin Yeang coffee shop at 300 Joo Chiat Road.

The stall at the current location has been operating for about eight months.

Top image from Clare Lee on Facebook and TripAdvisor.

