Owner of Mr and Mrs Mohgan’s Super Crispy Roti Prata in Joo Chiat dies

Condolences have streamed in for the popular crispy prata stall owner.

Belmont Lay | March 15, 2022, 02:35 PM

Somasundram Mohgan, the owner of the popular Joo Chiat prata stall, Mr and Mrs Mohgan’s Super Crispy Roti Prata, has passed away.

News of his passing was first put up on Facebook on March 12.

The post claimed Mohgan died of a heart attack.

However, stall owners and assistants of the other food stalls in the Tin Yeang coffee shop where Mohgan's prata stall is located told Mothership.sg that Mohgan passed away after a fall.

His exact age is not known as it was variously reported previously as 53 or 56.

Mohgan's stall at the current location had been operating for about eight months.

The stall remained closed as of March 15.

Crowd favourite

Mohgan ran the stall with his wife, Mrs Mohgan.

They operate almost daily from about 6:30am to 1pm, or earlier, as they would close once the prata was sold out.

Condolences for Mohgan have streamed in online.

Many customers expressed their sadness that Mohgan was a gem of a hawker who would be missed.

A past article that highlighted the humble prata stall in a nondescript coffee shop mentioned that Mohgan was taciturn when interviewed and busied himself with making prata, while his wife served customers.

Background

Mohgan was a full-fledged, old-timer hawker.

He made prata since he was 12 years old.

He used to help his mother operate a stall out of the Alexandra area.

When he was 32, he worked as a cook at a prata stall at Haig Road Food Centre and experimented with his own recipes and techniques.

The food centre closed for renovations and he was left jobless.

In 2006, he found a vacant stall space in Joo Chiat at a Crane Road coffee shop, Poh Ho Restaurant, and finally became his own boss when he set up Mr Mohgan’s Super Crispy Roti Prata there.

There was talk of Mohgan's retirement after he left the Crane Road stall, but in July 2021, he relocated to another part of Joo Chiat -- Tin Yeang kopitiam beside Dunman Food Centre -- and restarted his prata business to great fanfare.

