Back

MP Don Wee: 'The colours of my outfit today emphasise the importance of SAF's realistic training & its safety record'

Colours.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 03, 2022, 12:16 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Choa Chu Kang GRC MP Don Wee talked about the importance of realistic training and its safety record in Parliament on March 3 and asked for an update on audit findings and updated training measures.

He also pointed out the colours of his outfit.

"Sir, the colours of my outfit today emphasise the importance of SAF 's realistic training and its safety record."

Screenshot from MCI

Wee said that families who have sent their children to serve national service must be assured of safe training for SAF.

Wee said its "safety record rates" reflect how well troops and resources are managed.

"The SAF Inspector-General's Office, IGO in short, plays an important role in strengthening safety and safety culture in the SAF. I understand that the IGO conducts independent safety audits and inspections within SAF.

I support efforts to critically review how the SAF services and formations implement safety policies and access the strength and prevalence of the safety culture. Will Mindef provide an update on the SAF IGO's audit findings and the training safety measures that have been introduced in response to its findings"

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin commented after Wee's speech, "I have to confess, I'm quite confused by the colours".

MP Denise Phua later touched on this momentarily.

"Sir, I hope you're not confused by my national colours."

Screenshot from MCI

In response, Tan said, "These colours I understand."

In response to Wee's question, Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How had this to say:

"We have internally the SAF Inspector-General's Office and the SAF Inspector-General's Office has commenced its second two-year audit cycle of all SAF formations.

Mr Don Wee asked about this.

Compared to the first audit cycles, commanders and servicemen were observed to have taken even more ownership in upholding safety practices and displayed more awareness towards potential safety hazards.

Going forward, the SAF will continue to sustain our emphasis on safety policies and processes and to ensure that safety lessons will be passed on even as we see the turnover of servicemen because it is the nature of our NS system that you have cohorts who come in and train and they may leave, but we must ensure that the safety culture is entrenched and it is practice and it is improved. And we will do so."

Related article

Image from MCI

Asean to issue statement calling for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine: Vivian Balakrishnan

The minister also highlighted the importance for Singapore.

March 03, 2022, 05:07 PM

Diplomats worldwide hail S'pore for standing with Ukraine

Foreign ambassadors in Singapore spoke positively of Singapore's sanctions on Russia.

March 03, 2022, 05:07 PM

2 in 10 women feel their companies favour male candidates when hiring: S'pore survey

Still some gender discrimination happening.

March 03, 2022, 04:57 PM

MP Ang Wei Neng responds to 'fervent' reactions over suggestion for expiration date for local university degrees

Ang described continuous education as a "critical yet complex issue".

March 03, 2022, 04:41 PM

No specifics yet on blocking Russian airlines & private planes from Changi Airport: Vivian Balakrishnan

Not yet.

March 03, 2022, 04:38 PM

SAF to set up fourth service by end-2022 as digital threats grow: Ng Eng Hen

In addition to the army, air force, and navy.

March 03, 2022, 04:26 PM

Zoe Tay mourns sudden death of pet Schnauzer

The dog was about six years old.

March 03, 2022, 04:23 PM

Chinese soft serve brand Mixue in S'pore with milky S$1 soft serve cone

What else can you get with S$1?

March 03, 2022, 04:00 PM

Think you know S'pore well enough? Stand to win a 2D1N staycay + a tablet worth S$1,199 in this virtual treasure hunt.

Test your knowledge about our local heritage.

March 03, 2022, 03:57 PM

SAF in 2040 to include more unmanned vehicles, new submarines & howitzers

Hormat.

March 03, 2022, 03:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.