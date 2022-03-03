MP Don Wee: 'The colours of my outfit today emphasise the importance of SAF's realistic training & its safety record'

Choa Chu Kang GRC MP Don Wee talked about the importance of realistic training and its safety record in Parliament on March 3 and asked for an update on audit findings and updated training measures.

He also pointed out the colours of his outfit.

"Sir, the colours of my outfit today emphasise the importance of SAF 's realistic training and its safety record."

Wee said that families who have sent their children to serve national service must be assured of safe training for SAF.

Wee said its "safety record rates" reflect how well troops and resources are managed.

"The SAF Inspector-General's Office, IGO in short, plays an important role in strengthening safety and safety culture in the SAF. I understand that the IGO conducts independent safety audits and inspections within SAF. I support efforts to critically review how the SAF services and formations implement safety policies and access the strength and prevalence of the safety culture. Will Mindef provide an update on the SAF IGO's audit findings and the training safety measures that have been introduced in response to its findings"

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin commented after Wee's speech, "I have to confess, I'm quite confused by the colours".

MP Denise Phua later touched on this momentarily.

"Sir, I hope you're not confused by my national colours."

In response, Tan said, "These colours I understand."

In response to Wee's question, Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How had this to say:

"We have internally the SAF Inspector-General's Office and the SAF Inspector-General's Office has commenced its second two-year audit cycle of all SAF formations.

Mr Don Wee asked about this.

Compared to the first audit cycles, commanders and servicemen were observed to have taken even more ownership in upholding safety practices and displayed more awareness towards potential safety hazards.

Going forward, the SAF will continue to sustain our emphasis on safety policies and processes and to ensure that safety lessons will be passed on even as we see the turnover of servicemen because it is the nature of our NS system that you have cohorts who come in and train and they may leave, but we must ensure that the safety culture is entrenched and it is practice and it is improved. And we will do so."

